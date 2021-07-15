Victoria Generals rally by Brazos Valley Bombers 9-6

The Brazos Valley Bombers’ roller-coaster season continued in a 9-6 loss to the Victoria Generals on Thursday night in Texas Collegiate League action at Edible Field.
The Generals scored five runs in the seventh inning by taking advantage of four walks, all coming around to score as they wiped out a 3-2 deficit.
The win allowed the Generals (14-14, 3-5 second half) to bounce back from an 8-1 loss and split the series, leapfrogging the Bombers (15-16, 4-5) into third place in the overall standings. Brazos Valley, fighting to make the TCL playoffs, lost the second game of a series after winning the opener for the fifth time in seven opportunities this season and the second time to the Generals.
The Generals, already assured of reaching the playoffs after a second-place finish in the first half, made sure the Bombers didn’t build on Wednesday’s victory. Victoria’s Brad Burckel broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh with a bases-loaded single, and Adam Becker followed with a bases-clearing triple for a 7-3 lead.
The Bombers pulled within 7-5 with two runs in the eighth, taking advance of two walks as Hudson Polk hit an RBI double. Victoria pushed the lead back to four with a two-run homer in the ninth by Becker, his second home run of the season and the team’s 29th. The Bombers ended the scoring with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth by A&M Consolidated’s Daniel Altman, his second of the year.
The Bombers played winning baseball early, breaking a 2-2 tie in the sixth by taking advantage of control issues for Victoria starting pitcher Reece Easterling. The former College Station player walked three straight batters after going a season-high 5 2/3 innings. Reliever Austin Testerman induced a grounder for what should have ended the inning, but a high throw by third baseman Austin Ochoa allowed a run to score. Ochoa couldn’t step on third for a force out because the runners were moving on the full-count pitch.
The Bombers built a 2-0 lead by scoring runs in the first two innings. A hustling double by Shelby Becker and a single by Grayson Tatrow set up a sacrifice fly by Dylan Rock in the first. No. 9 hitter Brett Squires, batting only .114, blasted a home run over the right-field fence with two outs in the second. It was his second homer of the season and the Bombers’ ninth.
Victoria tied the game on Cody Cleveland’s two-run homer in the fifth. The leadoff hitter was 5 for 7 in the series with two walks.
The Bombers made several great defensive plays. The Generals loaded the bases in the third and threatened to tie the game, but the Bombers got a double play with right fielder Squires making a catch and throwing out a runner at the plate. Bombers third baseman Troy Viola made a diving backhanded grab and throw to end the fourth, robbing Victoria of a double. Tatrow made a running catch of a line drive slicing away from him in left field in the first inning, and shortstop Kalae Harrison ranged far to his right for two outs, leading off the second and ending the sixth.
Generals 9, Bombers 6
Victoria 000 020 500 — 9 9 1
Brazos Valley 110 001 021 — 6 8 1
Reece Easterling, Austin Testerman (6), Joshua Salinas (8) and Sammy Diaz; Triston Dixon, Chris Shull (5), Dylan Johnson (7), Mason Bryant (8) and Hudson Polk.
W — Testerman (1-0). L — Shull (0-1)
HR — Brett Squires, BV (1); Cody Cleveland, Victoria (2); Adam Becker, Victoria (2); Daniel Altman, BV (2). Leading hitters: VICTORIA — Becker 3-5, HR, 2B, 5 RBIs; Cleveland 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 BBs; BV — Grayson Tatrow 2-5