Victoria Generals rally by Brazos Valley Bombers 9-6

The Bombers played winning baseball early, breaking a 2-2 tie in the sixth by taking advantage of control issues for Victoria starting pitcher Reece Easterling. The former College Station player walked three straight batters after going a season-high 5 2/3 innings. Reliever Austin Testerman induced a grounder for what should have ended the inning, but a high throw by third baseman Austin Ochoa allowed a run to score. Ochoa couldn’t step on third for a force out because the runners were moving on the full-count pitch.

The Bombers built a 2-0 lead by scoring runs in the first two innings. A hustling double by Shelby Becker and a single by Grayson Tatrow set up a sacrifice fly by Dylan Rock in the first. No. 9 hitter Brett Squires, batting only .114, blasted a home run over the right-field fence with two outs in the second. It was his second homer of the season and the Bombers’ ninth.

Victoria tied the game on Cody Cleveland’s two-run homer in the fifth. The leadoff hitter was 5 for 7 in the series with two walks.