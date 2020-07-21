With Texas continuing its efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the University Interscholastic League laid out a plan it believes will contribute to that end while also allowing sports to be played this fall.
The UIL announced Tuesday it is delaying the start of Class 5A and 6A fall athletic seasons until Sept. 7. Football teams in those classifications can begin practice that day with games starting on Sept. 24.
Programs in 4A and below will begin their seasons as originally scheduled with practice beginning Aug. 3 and games Aug. 27.
Football playoffs in 5A and 6A will begin Dec. 10-12 and the state championships will be held between Jan. 11-16, 2021.
The UIL’s announcement comes shortly after the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools announced it would delay the start of its truncated fall sports season until Sept. 8, with the first football games scheduled to be held Sept. 28.
“This plan provides a delay for schools in highly populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities are facing, while providing schools in other areas, primarily A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule,” the UIL said in a release.
UIL executive director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in the release that he hoped the organization’s announcement provided a path for students and schools to start fall sports safely and acknowledged there likely would be interruptions during the process that “will require flexibility and patience.”
“We are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love in a way that prioritizes safety and mitigates risk of COVID-19 spread.”
Cross country and tennis teams in 5A and 6A can begin competing in matches and meets on Sept. 7. Volleyball teams can begin playing games Sept. 14.
In 5A and 6A, the team tennis state championships are slated for Nov. 11-12. The cross country state meet is scheduled for Dec. 5. The volleyball state tournament will be held Dec. 11-12.
There are four high schools in Bryan-College Station in classes 5A and 6A: A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station and Rudder. Brazos County has 3,442 total COVID-19 cases and was the 22nd highest among Texas’ 254 counties, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Teams in 5A and 6A will be allowed only one preseason scrimmage instead of two, and pushing the season back five weeks throws a wrench into the regular-season schedule for some teams.
College Station football coach Steve Huff and Consol football coach Lee Fedora both said they were waiting on their respective districts to meet before finalizing their new schedules, and Fedora said he hoped District 19-5A would meet before the end of the week. One game on Consol’s schedule that could prove difficult to reschedule is against Autonoma de Nuevo Leon, a team from Monterrey, Mexico.
“You’re losing two-a-days and not having two scrimmages. You’ve just got to have your kids ready [for the season],” Fedora said. “You’ve got to make sure everybody’s on the same page.”
Bryan football coach Ross Rogers has a proposed schedule for Bryan and Rudder that dropped two of the three scheduled scrimmages, leaving one between the school district rivals on Sept. 18. Otherwise, the schedules for both schools remain unchanged outside pushing games back to match up with the UIL’s updated timeline. Bryan will open the season against Waller on Sept. 25 at Merrill Green Stadium if the schedule is approved. Rudder will play at Bastrop that week.
With some schools in different parts of the state starting the 2020-21 school year with remote learning, even teams in lower classifications are having to find new nondistrict opponents. Cameron announced via its football Twitter account that it’s looking for a Week 1 opponent. The Yoemen were originally scheduled to play at Lago Vista on Aug. 28.
As part of its updated COVID-19 protocols, the UIL is allowing fans to attend games at 50% capacity and requiring schools to enforce social distancing and use of face masks. The UIL advised in its new guidelines that “individuals who are confirmed to have, suspected of having, are experiencing symptoms of, or have been in close contact with an individual who has been confirmed to have COVID-19 should not enter the facility.”
The UIL also announced that tournaments, including regional tournaments, will not be allowed for volleyball or basketball. Regional semifinals and finals will be held as separate rounds of the playoffs instead of on back-to-back days at the same facility.
Shortly after the UIL’s announcement, Bryan-College Station Sports + Events announced the cancellation of the 2020 editions of the annual Aggieland Invitational girls basketball tournament and the inaugural BCS Volleyball Classic.
“No tournaments hurts due to the level of competition and not getting the opportunity to play different types of teams,” said Consol girls basketball coach Wendy Hines, adding that she hopes to start scheduling nondistrict games in place of tournaments.
Rudder volleyball coach Jacky Pence expressed a similar sentiment in regards to the loss of tournaments as well as the cap of 29 regular-season matches the UIL instituted in its new guidelines. Teams are allowed to schedule three matches a week instead of the usual two to make up for the loss of tournaments.
“I’m just happy our kids get to have a season,” Pence said. “It has been a very busy afternoon completely revamping schedules, but coaches are working together to maximize the playing dates.”
Alex Miller contributed to this report. His email address is alex.miller@theeagle.com.
