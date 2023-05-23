The Twin City Toucans FC soccer team has added a trio of collegiate players in Campbell University junior defender Owen Mikoy and senior defender Kyoji Hata along with Coastal Bend College defender Shane O’Riordan.

The Toucans also signed striker/center Nicolas Pechenyi who played with the New York Soccer Club MLS NEXT U19 and SV Germania Salchendorf before signing a professional contract with the Michigan Stars FC.

The Toucans will open the season against AC Houston Sur at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at Edible Field.