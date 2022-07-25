Timely hits and dominant pitching give Bombers 6-2 win

A clutch bases-clearing double by Garrison Weiss and an all-around dominant pitching effort helped the Brazos Valley Bombers cruise to a 6-2 victory over the Seguin River Monsters on Monday night.

Weiss, who played at Brenham High School, came through with two outs in the bottom of the third. He mashed the ball deep down the left-field line, spurring the Texas Collegiate League-leading Bombers (27-14) to their fourth straight victory.

Weiss reached third on the play, safely sliding in after a throwing error. The hit by the Blinn College freshman made it 5-1 and effectively put the game out of the reach for the last-place River Monsters (9-30).

“Garrison’s a grinder,” Bombers head coach Brock Moss said. “Anytime he has success, it’s never a surprise. He just goes about everything the right way. He plays with his hair on fire, 100%, it’s full tilt, all the time.”

It was the second time the Bombers loaded the bases in the third. They did it earlier on a single from Tyner Hughes followed by walks to Wyatt Grant and Shelby Becker. The Bombers, though, could manage only one run, a sacrifice fly from Brayden Evans for a 2-1 lead.

The Bombers reloaded the bases on Ben Harmon’s single that bounced off the shortstop’s glove. Weiss then came up big, making him 1 for 2 in the game with two walks and a trio of RBIs.

While Weiss and the Bombers came up big against River Monster pitching, Brazos Valley’s staff kept Seguin in check for most of the evening. Bombers starting pitcher Chandler Benson shook off allowing an early RBI double to pitch five innings of one-run ball. He had six strikeouts, allowing five hits.

BV relief pitcher Ross Fowler threw four more solid innings, allowing one unearned run, striking out seven as he frustrated batters. Seguin’s Warren Laster was thrown out after arguing a called third strike in the eighth.

“[Our pitchers] were phenomenal” Moss said. “I felt like they were in the zone all night with all their pitches. I know we did have a couple walks but we executed for the most part. They forced guys to swing the bats and that’s what you got to do. Stay in control and put the pressure.”

Seguin starting pitcher Luke Negrete struggled from the start as the Bombers loaded the bases in the first inning. Negrete was able to escape relatively unscathed as the Bombers came away with only one run thanks to a wild pitch that plated Mike Adair.

Negrete pitched just three innings and gave up five runs, four hits and walked six batters.

The River Monsters tied the game at 1 in the second on Aijalon Knowles’ RBI double, but the Bombers took total control in the aforementioned third.

The Bombers hit the road next for a two-game series against the Baton Rouge Rougarou starting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.