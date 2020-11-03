Texas A&M's Addie McCain earns soccer player of month award

Texas A&M senior midfielder Addie McCain was named one of three TopDrawerSoccer.com national players of the month for October on Monday. TCU’s Yazmeen Ryan and Florida State’s Jaelin Howell also earned the honor.

McCain leads A&M (5-1) with nine points on four goals and one assist.

A&M defender Karlina Sample also was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com’s women’s soccer team of the week Tuesday. Sample helped A&M record a shutout with a third different goalkeeper last week when the Aggies blanked Alabama 2-0. The Crimson Tide managed just two shots on goal.

The Aggies will host LSU at 7 p.m. Friday at Ellis Field.