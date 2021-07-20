Texas A&M’s Kalae Harrison boosts Bombers over Flying Chanclas 3-2

Rally caps were working for the Brazos Valley Bombers in their 3-2 win over the San Antonio Flying Chanclas to open a three-game Texas Collegiate League series at Edible Field on Tuesday night.

The Bombers (17-17, 6-6 second half) scored all three of their runs with two outs en route to a victory that moved them back to .500 for the season. San Antonio slipped to 21-7 overall and 5-3 in the second half.

Leading the charge for Brazos Valley was Texas A&M shortstop Kalae Harrison, who went 2 for 2, scoring in the second and driving in a run in the sixth.

In the second inning, Harrison reached on a two-out single. Zane Schmidt then smashed a pitch into the right-field corner as Harrison turned on the jets and raced around the bases to beat a throw to the plate and score from first.

Harrison added a run in the sixth, dropping a single right in front of San Antonio right fielder Ian Bailey that allowed Grayson Tatrow to score.

The Bombers’ Simon Miller picked up the win, pitching five innings. John Cheatwood collected his third save of the summer, closing the game with a scoreless ninth.