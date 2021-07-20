Texas A&M’s Kalae Harrison boosts Bombers over Flying Chanclas 3-2

Rally caps were working for the Brazos Valley Bombers in their 3-2 win over the San Antonio Flying Chanclas to open a three-game Texas Collegiate League series at Edible Field on Tuesday night.
The Bombers (17-17, 6-6 second half) scored all three of their runs with two outs en route to a victory that moved them back to .500 for the season. San Antonio slipped to 21-7 overall and 5-3 in the second half.
Leading the charge for Brazos Valley was Texas A&M shortstop Kalae Harrison, who went 2 for 2, scoring in the second and driving in a run in the sixth.
In the second inning, Harrison reached on a two-out single. Zane Schmidt then smashed a pitch into the right-field corner as Harrison turned on the jets and raced around the bases to beat a throw to the plate and score from first.
Harrison added a run in the sixth, dropping a single right in front of San Antonio right fielder Ian Bailey that allowed Grayson Tatrow to score.
The Bombers’ Simon Miller picked up the win, pitching five innings. John Cheatwood collected his third save of the summer, closing the game with a scoreless ninth.
San Antonio tried to mount a ninth-inning comeback but wasn’t able to finish the deal. The Flying Chanclas pulled within a run on a sacrifice fly to center field, but A&M transfer Dylan Rock elected to throw to third base instead of home and threw out Ian Bailey to end the game.
A&M third baseman Rody Barker cut the Bombers’ lead in half to 2-1 in the third inning. His single to left field for the Flying Chanclas drove in Zac Vooletich from second base.
The Bombers preserved their lead in the fifth as left fielder Tatrow threw out San Antonio’s Augie Ramirez at the plate for the final out of the frame.
The Bombers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. It appeared the Flying Chanclas would get out of the inning unscathed, but third baseman Justin Thompson sailed a throw on a routine ground ball over the first baseman’s head, which allowed Shelby Becker to score from second base.
Brazos Valley faces San Antonio again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.