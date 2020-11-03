South Carolina wants to improve against run to slow down No. 7 Texas A&M

South Carolina’s game plan to upset seventh-ranked Texas A&M is pretty simple: stop the run, something the Gamecocks failed to do last time they were on the field.
LSU rushed for 276 yards in a 52-24 victory over South Carolina as the Gamecocks’ chances for their first three-game winning streak since 2017 faded a run at a time.
South Carolina (2-3) has had two weeks to reflect on the performance that saw LSU average 5.1 yards on 54 carries.
“We’re looking forward to an opportunity of getting back on the field,” South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said during a Zoom conference Tuesday. “Obviously, we’re disappointed with our last outing.”
LSU entered that matchup averaging only 96.7 yards rushing per game to rank next-to-last in the Southeastern Conference.
“We got pushed around,” Muschamp told The Post and Courier after the LSU loss. “We got to be able to stop the run. I was not pleased last week with how we stopped the run. I wasn’t pleased at Vanderbilt with how we stopped the run. It’s been an ongoing issue for three weeks.”
South Carolina grabbed a big 30-22 victory over then 15th-ranked Auburn on Oct. 17 for the program’s first victory over the Tigers since 1933, but Auburn rushed for 209 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per carry. Auburn helped the Gamecocks by throwing three interceptions.
A&M (4-1) will be a formidable challenge. The Aggies are averaging 174.2 yards per game on the ground. That’s fifth in the SEC but only 2 yards per game behind second-place Kentucky. Sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller leads A&M in rushing at 102.4 yards per game to rank third in the league behind Alabama’s Najee Harris (119) and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris (107).
“We’ve challenged our guys to understand what we’re going into,” Muschamp said. “They’ve got to play the run better and get off blocks. They’ve addressed that in practice during the off week, and I think we’ll play much better.”
It will help South Carolina’s run defense if the Gamecocks are able to run the football and keep it away from A&M, which ranks 23rd in time of possession nationally at 32 minutes, 22 seconds per game. South Carolina is not far behind at 31:16, good for 37th, and Kevin Harris is a big reason. The sophomore has rushed for 535 yards on 93 carries (5.8) with eight touchdowns. The LSU game was ugly for most Gamecocks, but Harris averaged 10.5 yards on only 12 carries for his third 100-yard game of the season. He scored twice and has a touchdown in every game.
“We’ve got to have the ability to run the football,” Muschamp said. “Their edge [pass] rushers I think are very effective. If you get into a one-dimensional game, it’s going to be very difficult as far as blocking those guys. We’re going to continue to have an emphasis on running the football. We have to improve there.”
A&M’s defense ranks 17th in the country against the run, allowing only 104.8 yards per game, but the Aggies had been fifth at 75.5 until Arkansas ran for 222 yards last week.
“We gave up a couple too many big plays in the running game,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Usually we’re really good in the run, but they hit some things inside, and we got out [of] our gaps and out of gap control. But they’re things that can be easily fixed.”
NOTES — A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond and sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer earned honorable mention in voting for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose player of the week. Mond threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 42-31 victory over Arkansas, and Wydermyer had six receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
