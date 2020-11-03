South Carolina wants to improve against run to slow down No. 7 Texas A&M

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A&M (4-1) will be a formidable challenge. The Aggies are averaging 174.2 yards per game on the ground. That’s fifth in the SEC but only 2 yards per game behind second-place Kentucky. Sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller leads A&M in rushing at 102.4 yards per game to rank third in the league behind Alabama’s Najee Harris (119) and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris (107).

“We’ve challenged our guys to understand what we’re going into,” Muschamp said. “They’ve got to play the run better and get off blocks. They’ve addressed that in practice during the off week, and I think we’ll play much better.”

It will help South Carolina’s run defense if the Gamecocks are able to run the football and keep it away from A&M, which ranks 23rd in time of possession nationally at 32 minutes, 22 seconds per game. South Carolina is not far behind at 31:16, good for 37th, and Kevin Harris is a big reason. The sophomore has rushed for 535 yards on 93 carries (5.8) with eight touchdowns. The LSU game was ugly for most Gamecocks, but Harris averaged 10.5 yards on only 12 carries for his third 100-yard game of the season. He scored twice and has a touchdown in every game.