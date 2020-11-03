Several Brazos Valley volleyball teams win area playoff matches

Madisonville, Caldwell, Anderson-Shiro, Leon and North Zulch won their area playoff volleyball matches Tuesday to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

Madisonville beat Giddings 25-17, 25-23, 25-27, 25-23 in Class 4A, while Caldwell swept McGregor 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 and Anderson-Shiro beat Diboll 25-16, 25-11, 25-10 in 3A play. Leon beat Lovelady 25-10, 25-11, 25-17 in 2A, and North Zulch swept Apple Springs 25-15, 25-7, 25-10 in Class A.

In other 2A action, Snook lost to Weimar 25-18, 25-14, 28-26. Centerville lost to Deweyville 23-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-22, 15-9, and Normangee fell to Evadale 25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 25-21.

Iola set up its 2A regional quarterfinal match with Evadale at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Woodville, and North Zulch will face Oakwood at 6 p.m. Thursday in Buffalo.