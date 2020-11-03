Rudder volleyball team sweeps Waller

WALLER — Symia Alexander had seven kills and three blocks, and Asani McGee seven kills and two blocks to help the Rudder volleyball team sweep Waller 25-20, 25-23, 25-15 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play.

Rudder’s Hailey Pohl had 16 assists and four kills. Gracie Menchaca had 13 digs and two aces. Londyn Singleton had four aces, and Reagan Aponte had three aces as the Lady Rangers improved to 11-9 overall and 4-7 in district.

Rudder won the JV match 25-20, 19-25, 25-21 and lost the freshman A match 25-21, 25-20 and the freshman B match 21-25, 25-22, 25-20.