Revamped Brazos Valley Bombers open season today

The Brazos Valley Bombers are hopeful first-year head coach Brock Moss can provide a rare much-needed shot in the arm.

The seven-time Texas Collegiate League champions are coming off a very substandard season for them. The Bombers went 23-21 last year, getting swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the San Antonio Flying Chanclas, the eventual champs of the collegiate wooden-bat league.

Bryan High baseball coach James Dillard, who helped the Bombers win a TCL title as an assistant and another one as the head coach, opted not to return after being hired as the pitching coach and assistant head coach for the Mat-Su Miners in the Alaska Summer League.

Team founder Uri Geva turned to Moss, citing his youth and collegiate experience. Moss is currently the head coach at Coastal Alabama Community College, part of a decade of his collegiate experience with other stops at Ecclesia College, Andrew College, Georgia Highlands College and Texas A&M International. Moss also has half a decade of coaching in summer wooden-bat leagues.

“I’m excited about what the season brings,” Geva said. “I think we have a great crew and team that he’s built. And now, it’s all about managing their expectations and making sure they’re having fun, while still winning.”

The 31-year-old Moss laughed during Tuesday’s press conference at College Station Ford when Geva said there’s no pressure, though the league’s traveling championship trophy normally is on display at the event.

Moss welcomes the challenge.

“I’m a high-energy guy,” Moss said. “I’m always bouncing around on the field and I think part of that is just my personality type. I’m just go-go all the time and I like guys to play that way as well. I want it to be fast-paced in and out, always on somebody’s throat as we like to say in the coaching world and constantly pushing that pedal to that [floor] as much as we can.”

The Bombers will open the season at the Victoria Generals at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday before returning home for back-to-back games against the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Thursday and Friday with both games also at 7:05 p.m.

“I feel like we have a lot of good players on the team and it’s going to be a fun summer,” said Wharton County Junior College outfielder Brayden Evans.

Evans said it’s been a tough adjustment as a freshmen going from the metal bat to wood.

“I’ve been swinging a wooden bat for the last couple of weeks,” he said. “The difference in the jump between the metal bat and the wooden bat is big. The No. 1 thing is the barrel size, the barrel of the wood bats are way smaller. You have to have more of clean hit to square up the ball compared to the metal bat.”

Evans was joined at the press conference by Wharton County JC teammate AJ Kostic, a rare two-way collegiate player as a pitcher and first baseman.

“I just really enjoy doing both,” Kostic said. “It’s kind of nice to have if you’re not hitting as great, you can go on the mound and try to help the team win there.”

Kostic’s summer will be all about off speed pitches – throwing and hitting them.

“What I’m trying to work on this summer is another secondary pitch,” Kostic said. “Most of my outings this year, I’d go fastball [and] change-up the whole time. It’s kind of nice to mix a breaking ball in there.”

He knows from experience in the batter’s box that breaking pitches are a pitcher’s best friends.

“[And] as a hitter, I want to get better at ambushing off-speed [pitches] early in the counts,” Kostic said.

NOTES – Moss likes the team’s athleticism, especially in the outfield and at the middle infield positions. … Moss, who has been the pitching coach at several of his stops, likes his staff. “We’ll definitely be able to challenge some bats and force guys to put some balls in play and punch a lot of guys out,” he said. … The TCL will have five teams this season. The Seguin River Monsters is a new team with the owners buying and moving the Texarkana Twins. The TCL had multiple minor league venues the last two seasons, because of COVID. Geva, who is also the TCL commissioner, didn’t rule out some of the minor league venues returning, but he likes where the league is. “I think we’re stronger, because we have owners who are in it for the long run,” Geva said. “It was wonderful and amazing to have these minor league facilities host Texas Collegiate League games, what an incredible experience for the players, the coaches and the media attention we got in those communities.” … Geva praised Dillard for his contributions. “Dillard was amazing,” Geva said. “He was one of my favorite coaches, because he understand what we were doing, he wasn’t just a coach.” … The Bombers will have four Friday night fireworks and 3D fireworks on Saturday along with Aggieland Safari Night.

