Reed, Simmons top award winners

Texas A&M honored its student-athletes at the ninth annual Building Champions Awards on Monday inside the Ford Hall of Champions. Women’s track and field’s Jaevin Reed and men’s swimming & diving’s Peter Simmons both earned Distinguished Letterman’s Awards for their extraordinary talents in athletics, scholarship, leadership and service.

Other awards presented were Athlete of the Year: Kurtis Mathews, men’s swimming & diving and Athing Mu, women’s track & field; Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Macie Kolb, soccer and William Paysse, men’s golf; Breaking Barriers Award: Patrick Johnson II, men’s track & field and Jordan Nixon, women’s basketball; Lohman Inspiration Award: Deshae Wise, women’s track & field; Newcomer of the Year: Henry Coleman III, men’s basketball and Mary Stoiana women’s tennis; Nye Academic Award: Tierra Robinson-Jones, women’s track & field and James Smith II, men’s track & field; Selfless Service Award: Caroline Dance, equestrian.

Simmons graduates in May with a degree in mechanical engineering. This year, Simmons earned the Craig C. Brown Outstanding Engineering Award, the Association of Former Students Buck Weirus Spirit Award and was named to the SEC Community Service Team for the second straight season. Reed is a six-time All-American and has 14 marks on the Aggie all-time top 12 performer lists. Reed also participated in the Mays Business School Reynolds & Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute and placed fourth in the 2020 Texas A&M Collegiate Sales Competition.

Mathews became the first men’s diving national champion in program history when he swept the springboards in his final collegiate meet. Mathews earned CSCAA Men’s Diver of the Year for his outstanding performance at NCAA Championships and was named SEC Men’s Diver of the Year for the second time in his career after reclaiming his 1-meter title and bringing home silver on the 3-meter.

Mu in just one year at A&M set eight school records and six collegiate records. She concluded her collegiate career as a three-time SEC Champion winning the indoor 800, outdoor 400 and outdoor 4x400, and was a three-time NCAA Champion winning the indoor and outdoor 4x400 and the outdoor 400. she won The Bowerman, which is given to the top collegiate track & field athlete.

Kolb won her second Bill Erwin Scholar Athlete of the Year Award. She posted a 4.0 GPA in Biomedical Sciences. For her career, Kolb played in 73 games, registering 18 points with five goals and five assists as she helped the Aggies to an SEC regular-season title and NCAA Elite Eight finish in 2020-21.

Paysse holds a 3.805 GPA in Sports Management and was named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar in August.

Johnson II serves as the B.L.U.E.print (Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence) Recruitment & Retention Officer as well as the SAAC (student-athlete advisory committee) Vice President of Student-Athlete Development.

Nixon has been on the forefront of advocating for mental health and body positivity among student-athletes across the country. She has written articles detailing her journey with mental health and how she and others view her body. She also started a podcast, "Beneath the Surface" or "BTS", that allows her and student-athletes at A&M to discuss who they are as people and how they view the world outside of sport.

Deshae Wise’s mother, Rebecca, was essentially captured and thrust into the dark world of human trafficking. Often, Deshae didn’t know where her mom was, while being cared for by those who cared little. Enduring the images of violence driven upon Rebecca, and never knowing for sure if survival was in their future. A child pressed on, with her mother.

When Rebecca’s captor was making one final visit to family before serving a prison sentence, she grabbed her daughter and took off. She and Deshae ran far from the darkness, hoping to create a brighter future ahead. Their captor called and searched but it was to no avail - Rebecca and Deshae were finally free. Free to live a life far better than the one they left behind.

Coleman III averaged 11.0 points, which ranked second on the team, and tied for the team lead with 6.2 rebounds. In the Aggies’ run to the SEC tournament championship game, Coleman averaged a team-high 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Stoiana won a team-best 29 singles matches with an additional 24 wins in doubles play.

Robinson-Jones is studying University Studies Leadership with a concentration in Sports Management and Health.

Smith II is studying University Studies Leadership with a concentration in Sports Management and Communications.

Dance serves as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Vice President of Selfless Service. The senior spearheaded the AggiesCAN food drive which provided over 40,000 meals for the Brazos Valley in the month of November.