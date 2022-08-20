No. 7 Blinn grabs two victories:

The seventh-ranked Blinn volleyball team grabbed a pair of victories in the Region V vs. Region XIV Showdown Friday at Coastal Bend College in Beeville.
Blinn defeated Dallas College Mountain View 25-11, 25-21, 25-11 and Ranger College 25022m 25015m 25-19, giving head coach Terry Gamble 999 victories.
Setter Kelsi Wingo had 50 assists in the matches. LeNeah Lara had 10 kills against Mountain View and Kierslynn Wright added 11 kills and 11 digs.
The Region XIV Buccaneers (3-0) will wrap up the three-day tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday against Cisco College.
