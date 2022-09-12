No. 15 Blinn opens conference with victory over Cisco

Blinn (3-0) had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Willie Eldridge (19-131, 6.9 avg.) and JJ Branham (24-122, 5.1) who scored a pair of touchdowns. Brock Bolfing completed 13 of 20 for 127 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

“I thought we had a really good defensive plan, and there were very few plays on our side that I thought were breakdowns,” Blinn coach Ryan Mahon said. “Outside of that, our plan was good, and our kids went out and executed, and offensively, we put our defense in bad situations at times and our defense rose to the occasion.”