No. 13 Blinn starts slowly in falling to No. 12 Navarro

The 12th-ranked Navarro College defeated 13th-ranked Blinn College 39-27 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action Saturday at Cub Stadium.

The Buccaneers (3-2, 1-2), which fell behind 20-0 in the first quarter, pulled within a field goal or less twice, but couldn’t complete the comeback for the homecoming crowd.

“Defensively, we just needed to settle into the game. … we were just trying to do too much early,” Blinn head coach Ryan Mahon said. “We moved the ball pretty well and we fought, we just fell short. The best thing about tonight was that our team was resilient.”

Navarro needed only 14 seconds to take a 7-0 lead on an 80-yard touchdown pass by Dane Jentsch to Tarribean Ramirez. The Bulldogs made it 13-0 on a 2-yard run after coming up with an interception. A 6-yard touchdown run made it 20-0.

Blinn pulled within 20-14 on a pair of touchdown passes by freshman quarterback Brock Bolfing. He connected with Tre Harden for a 41-yard score and added a fourth-down pass to tight end Caleb Godfrey.

Navarro led 23-21 at the half, getting a 32-yard field goal, while the Bucs got a 56-yard TD run from JJ Branham.

Navarro (3-2, 3-1) carried a 23-21 edge into the break.

Blinn missed a go-ahead a 37-yard field goal and Navarro pushed it lead to 30-21 lead on a 36-yard touchdown pass.

Blinn made it 30-27 on Willie Eldridge’s 28-yard TD run. Navarro closed the scoring with a 1-yard TD pass to Jay Wilkerson and a sack of Bolfing for a safety.

Navarro rolled up 595 yards to Blinn’s 361. Jentsch completed 16 of 20 for 314 yards with three touchdowns. T.J. Snowden rushed for 145 yards on 14 carries.

The Bucs will be at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens at 3 p.m. Saturday.