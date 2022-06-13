lRiver Monsters blast Bombers

SEGUIN – The Seguin River Monsters scored at least two runs in four of their last five at-bats in rolling to a 12-2 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers in Texas Collegiate League play Monday night.

The Monsters (4-7) had 16 hits with six players having multiple hits. Jimmy De Leon and Jose Gutierrez who each had three hits. Gutierrez knocked in four runs. Matthew Johnson was the winning pitcher, allowing only three hits and one run in six innings.

The Bombers (6-4) had four hits, two of them by Brandon Bishop.

The Bombers will return to Edible Field to play the Victoria Generals at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bombers beat the Generals 7-3 late Sunday as third baseman Riley Bender had three hits with three RBIs. Hunter Mayo allowed only one hit in four innings and Cinoon Bak struck out five in three innings.

— Eagle staff report