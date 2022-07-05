League-leading Bombers breeze past Generals

VICTORIA – The league-leading Brazos Valley Bombers cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Victoria Generals in Texas Collegiate League play Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium.

The Bombers (18-7) took control with three runs in the second inning. The Bombers took advantage of two walks, a hit batsman, two passed balls and two wild pitches. The only hit was a single by Davis Powell to knock in the third run, making it 4-1.

The Bombers had only five hits in the game, two by Powell. Victoria (12-13) walked 11 as only one of the Bombers who scored reached via a hit.

Bombers starting pitcher Ben Bosse struck out three in four innings. The Brenham right-hander, who attends Auburn, walked one and allowed two hits, giving up two runs, but only one was earned. Ross Fowler went five innings, striking out three and walking one, allowing two hits.

Tuesday’s game started second-half play in the wooden-bat league. The Bombers, who won the first half by a game and a half over the Acadiana Cane Cutters, will be home to the Baton Rouge Rougarou (9-15) at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Edible Field.