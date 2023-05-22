James Dillard, who helped the Brazos Valley Bombers win Texas Collegiate League titles as an assistant and head coach, is returning for the 2023 season.

Dillard coached the Bombers from 2018-21, the last two seasons as head coach that included the franchise’s seventh TCL title in 2020. Dillard was the pitching coach and assistant head coach for the Mat-Su Miners in the Alaska Summer League last year. Dillard was the head coach at Palestine High School this season after being Bryan’s head coach for five seasons.