Huge seventh inning carries Bombers to victory

YOUNGSVILLE, La. – The Brazos Valley Bombers managed only three hits, but they all came in a five-run seventh inning that carried the Texas Collegiate League leaders to a 5-1 victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Friday night.

The Bombers’ Brandon Bishop and Mike Adair came up with back-to-back, one-out singles in the seventh to chase Acadiana’s Josh Mancuso who had struck out seven with no walks.

The Bombers (20-8) tied the game at 1 on Shelby Becker’s fielder’s choice as the Cane Cutters (17-11) failed to get an out. A passed ball gave the Bombers the lead. Jackson Cobb walked to load the bases. An error by Acadiana relief pitcher Connor Adams (3-1) scored Becker. David Powell’s double brought in a fourth run and Acadiana’s second error of the inning allowed the fifth run to score.

Carter Poulson (2-1) was the winning pitcher with three innings of one-hit work. Bombers’ starting pitcher Chandler Benson allowed four hits and one run in four innings, striking out five with no walks. Dalton LeBlanc pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Acadiana scored in the first on a double by Kade Dupont and a single by Logan McLeod.

The TCL’s top teams will conclude the two-game series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

— Eagle staff report