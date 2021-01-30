Georgia, Texas natives to square off in Texas A&M-Georgia Top 25 matchup on Sunday

Sunday’s Top 25 women’s basketball matchup between Georgia and Texas A&M at Reed Arena could be decided by a pair of seniors who left their home state to play for the other program.
Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones is from Lawrenceville, Georgia, which is 41 miles from the Georgia campus. Jones is averaging 13.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for the eighth-ranked Aggies (15-1, 6-1).
Georgia’s Gabby Connally, who played at Brandeis High School in San Antonio, is averaging 10.8 points per game for the 22nd-ranked Bulldogs (13-3, 5-3). Connally was ranked 46th nationally in ESPN Hoopgurlz’s 2017 recruiting class and was rated the eighth-best point guard.
“Connally, I love that kid to death. She’s just a good person,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “When she came out of San Antonio, she was on our list but not on our to-do list because of who else we were recruiting at the time.”
That year A&M signed sixth-ranked Chennedy Carter, the program’s highest rated recruit signed out of the school. The Aggies skipped on Connally, whom Blair expects to play all out Sunday in her return to Texas.
“I’m sure she would like to come in and keep proving people wrong, just like N’dea Jones does every time she plays in Georgia or Alabama over in her neck of the woods,” Blair said. “And she always plays well against Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.’’
Instead of signing Jones in 2017, Georgia opted to add 6-foot-3 post Malury Bates, the nation’s 67th-ranked recruit. Bates, who is from Virginia, has played in 72 games for the Lady Bulldogs with no starts. She suffered a season-ending injury early in her sophomore season. She saw limited action in 29 games last season and is averaging 4.9 points this year.
Jones, ranked 79th in the class of 2017, has haunted Georgia, going 3-0 against the Lady Bulldogs while averaging 12.7 points and 17 rebounds per game.
“I like beating UGA,” Jones said after she had 21 points and 10 rebounds in last year’s 64-63 victory over Georgia at Reed Arena, adding that it gives her bragging rights when she returns home.
Connally has had bragging rights against A&M only once, but it was a big one. She scored a career-high 37 points as a freshman in a 92-84 overtime victory. The 5-6 Connally has played well in three of the four games against A&M, hitting 27 of 61 field goals (44.3%), including 14 of 37 (37.8%) 3-pointers, while averaging 20.3 points a game.
“I’m sure Gabby wants to come home in her senior year and have a heck of a game,” said Blair, adding that their defense isn’t geared to stopping one person, not a smart tactic against Georgia’s perimeter office which includes seniors Que Morrison (10.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and Maya Caldwell (7.3 ppg) and freshman Sarah Ashlee Barker (6 ppg).
Connally has been big in Georgia’s biggest SEC victories and invisible in its losses. She capped a 20-point effort in last week’s 75-73 victory over Arkansas with a game-winning 18-foot jumper with 0.9 seconds left. She had 17 points in a 67-66 victory at Tennessee, hitting four 3-pointers with five assists. But Connally scored a combined 17 points in Georgia’s three SEC losses, hitting just 5 of 21 shots.
Connally and Jones have been workhorses. Connally has started 76 of the last 77 games, missing last season’s game against Missouri with an injury. Jones has started 80 straight games.
•
NOTES — Sunday’s matchup starts a rare five-game conference home stand for the Aggies. The stretch includes a rescheduled game against Tennessee as the SEC announced Saturday that A&M will host the Lady Vols at 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at Reed Arena. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 31 but postponed because Tennessee had COVID-19 issues. A&M was scheduled to play at Vanderbilt on Feb. 11, but the Commodores have canceled their season.