Georgia, Texas natives to square off in Texas A&M-Georgia Top 25 matchup on Sunday

Sunday’s Top 25 women’s basketball matchup between Georgia and Texas A&M at Reed Arena could be decided by a pair of seniors who left their home state to play for the other program.

Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones is from Lawrenceville, Georgia, which is 41 miles from the Georgia campus. Jones is averaging 13.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for the eighth-ranked Aggies (15-1, 6-1).

Georgia’s Gabby Connally, who played at Brandeis High School in San Antonio, is averaging 10.8 points per game for the 22nd-ranked Bulldogs (13-3, 5-3). Connally was ranked 46th nationally in ESPN Hoopgurlz’s 2017 recruiting class and was rated the eighth-best point guard.

“Connally, I love that kid to death. She’s just a good person,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “When she came out of San Antonio, she was on our list but not on our to-do list because of who else we were recruiting at the time.”

That year A&M signed sixth-ranked Chennedy Carter, the program’s highest rated recruit signed out of the school. The Aggies skipped on Connally, whom Blair expects to play all out Sunday in her return to Texas.