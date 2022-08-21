Gamble wins 1,000 match

The seventh-ranked Blinn volleyball team defeated Cisco College in the Region V vs. Region XIV Showdown on Saturday at Coastal Bend College in Beeville to give head coach Terry Gamble his 1,000th career collegiate victory.
Blinn (4-0) won the match 22-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-18 as setter Kelsi Wingo had 29 assists. Kierslynn Wright added 15 kills, Ellie Turner had 21 digs and Emily Hardee added 19.
Gamble, a 2007 inductee into the NJCAA Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame, is in his fifth season at Blinn and 26th overall in college. His 871 victories at the JC level is first among active coaches and sixth all-time.