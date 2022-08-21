Gamble wins 1,000 match

The seventh-ranked Blinn volleyball team defeated Cisco College in the Region V vs. Region XIV Showdown on Saturday at Coastal Bend College in Beeville to give head coach Terry Gamble his 1,000th career collegiate victory.

Gamble, a 2007 inductee into the NJCAA Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame, is in his fifth season at Blinn and 26th overall in college. His 871 victories at the JC level is first among active coaches and sixth all-time.