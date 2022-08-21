 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gamble wins 1,000 match

  • 0
gamble pik

The seventh-ranked Blinn volleyball team defeated Cisco College in the Region V vs. Region XIV Showdown on Saturday at Coastal Bend College in Beeville to give head coach Terry Gamble his 1,000th career collegiate victory.

Blinn (4-0) won the match 22-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-18 as setter Kelsi Wingo had 29 assists. Kierslynn Wright added 15 kills, Ellie Turner had 21 digs and Emily Hardee added 19.

Gamble, a 2007 inductee into the NJCAA Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame, is in his fifth season at Blinn and 26th overall in college. His 871 victories at the JC level is first among active coaches and sixth all-time.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James hopes to play alongside his son as he extends his contract with the Lakers

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert