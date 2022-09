Former A&M Consolidated volleyball player Emily Edwards, who is a senior at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, was the Sunshine Conference’s setter of the week.

Edwards had 95 assists, 25 digs, five blocks and four kills in two matches – a four-set loss to Tampa, which at the time was the top-ranked team in NCAA DII, and a sweep of Eckerd.

Edwards played in 31 matches for Lynn last season after starting her career at Houston in 2019.

