Former Texas A&M volleyball coach overcoming bout with COVID-19

Grueling five-set volleyball matches brought out the best in Laurie Corbelli as a player and coach, a competitive nature that served the former Olympian and retired Texas A&M coach well in her battle against coronavirus.
The virus hit Corbelli in mid-July. She typically gets a sinus infection annually, so the sharp pain behind her eyes wasn’t alarming, especially considering it had been awhile since she had the last one. Even chills that night didn’t alarm her, since she had no fever.
“I thought, darn it, here comes the sinus infection,” Corbelli said. “So I just kind of treated it like that.”
But when she didn’t feel better after taking over-the-counter medicine, she got on the portal and asked her doctor for an antibiotic prescription, which again, had been typical treatment for a sinus infection.
“Or I’d ask him what he recommends,” Corbelli said. “He said, ‘Well, what we’ll do is I’ll call one in; however, let’s get you tested first just to make sure, because everyone’s symptoms come out differently. And then if it’s negative, go pick up the antibiotic.’”
Corbelli had gotten sick to her stomach the second or third day taking the over-the-counter medicine, but there was a logical explanation for it.
“I had gone for a long walk, so I thought, ‘OK, it was too hot for me,’” she said. “I’m coming off shoulder surgery. I thought I shouldn’t have gone for the walk. I hadn’t been walking because of the shoulder stuff.”
COVID-19 wasn’t on Corbelli’s mind.
“It’s very confusing, because there’s symptoms that you get from other diseases,” Corbelli said. “It was very confusing for me. [I had] symptoms that seemed explainable. But the doctor said let’s set you up for [a test], and I went in and did the nasal swab, and two days later they put it on my portal that they detected the coronavirus. I was really shocked.”
Shocked is an understatement. Corbelli and 64-year-old husband John had been extra careful because in 2010 John’s left anterior descending (LAD) artery was 98% blocked. He had gone in for an exam and was wheeled right into surgery for two stents. Five years later, one of the stents was repaired.
“The next time he has any repair on the LAD, he has to have a bypass,” Laurie said.
She has been a devoted mask wearer since the virus started.
“I had even skipped two weddings of former players, because I wasn’t going to go to any major gatherings because of John,” Laurie said. “We both said we’re just going to be super careful that we don’t get in a compromised position for John’s sake. We haven’t been in a restaurant in ages, no gatherings, only outdoors social distancing happy hours with [retired assistant sports information director] Debbie Darrah. That was about it.”
Corbelli was having rehab for her shoulder, but everyone wore masks and social distanced. She’d been to Target a few times but avoided people. The Corbellis even disinfected their mail before opening it.
The positive test was as if someone slammed a kill shot right past a flat-footed Corbelli.
“I felt like it was my fault,” she said. “I must have picked it up somewhere. That’s just how my brain works. Where did a screw up? But then the doctor said with community spread ... you know, masks are great. They are going to help so much, but they aren’t going to be 100%. And maybe I took mine off for five minutes. Who knows? And also, maybe my immune system was a little down from surgery. That’s what my sister was saying. Who knows?”
The Corbellis, who are at risk because of their age, self-quarantined for 10 days. After Laurie had tested positive, John tested negative, and he’s continued to show no symptoms.
“I’m 63, not young anymore, though I refuse to admit it,” Laurie said. “It’s hard to even believe that we’re saying those numbers. It’s not like 63 from the old days. I don’t like to think of it as old, but at the same time, I’m no young puppy.”
Life has slowed down the last month.
“I’m so tired. I can nap like a queen these days,” Laurie said. “I have never been a napper, but now I can hardly stay awake sometimes in the afternoons.”
Add in lingering stomach issues and she asked the doctor if she still had the virus.
“He said they’re very, very against retesting or testing after 10 days have passed or two weeks and your symptoms have lessened,” Corbelli said. “They’re saying go back to work. You’re probably not contagious because there’s fragments of the virus still in your system, and you will probably test positive, yet they’re dead viral pulp fragments.”
Not long after, the headaches ended.
“Just the other day, I told my sisters I think I’ve finally turned the corner with the whole stomach stuff,” said Corbelli, who never had a fever. “So I don’t think I’m going to be testing again. I think it’s just that they go symptom related and how you’re feeling, but they don’t think I’m contagious.”
It helped that the Corbellis were prepared to battle the virus because of John’s health history and Laurie’s recent surgery.
“Because of my shoulder, it’s interesting because I had a huge sling or splint or whatever you call them,” Laurie said. “So I had moved into one of our kids’ bedroom who had left us long ago, dang it, because I just couldn’t sleep very well. Fortunately, I was already moved into my son’s room when I found out I had COVID, so John had not been exposed, especially breathing on him at night.”
The Corbellis have a long, ranch-style home with bedrooms at opposite ends, which helped them keep their distance.
“He doesn’t come into the family room much where I kind of hang out in the day, and he hangs out on his half,” Laurie said. “And we meet sometimes in the kitchen with our masks on, but we don’t eat at the table together. We eat separately, but I’ll help him cook a few things here and there. But he’s very, very cautious and it really does scare him. It scares both of us with what he’s been through with his heart.”
With the worst behind, the Corbellis aren’t planning to celebrate anytime soon.
“I’m still wearing my mask and I’m still laying low because there’s not much to do anyway,” she said. “And if I did a lot, then I’d get kind of tired. On the day I go to therapy, I’m pretty worn out.”
Corbelli, though, is a fighter. She battled through injuries and illnesses as a player to have a stellar career that included her being silver medalist as a member of the 1984 USA Olympic volleyball team. She also received the Flo Hyman All-Time Great Player Award by USA Volleyball that year. She made the 1980 Olympic Team but didn’t play because of the boycott.
“I had to sit out [after surgeries] and fight back to get back to where I was,” Corbelli said. “I would probably say that helps, although my sisters call me a big baby. I’m like, ‘Guys, I have COVID, OK?’”
Her warm laugh is mixed with the seriousness of the situation as the pandemic has affected approximately 5.5 million Americans.
“It’s just so hard to believe it’s going on,” she said. “Six months later and we’re still in the midst of it and it still doesn’t seem like it’s reality.”
•
NOTES — Corbelli said she has leaned hard on her three sisters while fighting the disease, especially the two who live in Texas. ... Corbelli coached 25 years at A&M with husband John at her side as associate head coach. They retired after the 2017 season. Laurie was 519-358 with the Aggies, making 20 NCAA tournament appearances including a pair of Elite Eight appearances. Corbelli, who also coached at San Francisco and Santa Clara, was 619-358 overall and inducted into the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2019. ... Son Russell Corbelli is an assistant volleyball coach at Missouri. The 2016 A&M graduate was a volunteer coach with the Aggies in ’16. He was a volunteer assistant at Stanford in 2018 and ’19 when the Cardinal won back-to-back national championships. Daughter Rachel Corbelli is head coach at Austin Regents School. She also started coaching the Austin Juniors in 2014.
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Reveille IX handler ceremony
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!