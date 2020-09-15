 Skip to main content
Five Texas A&M volleyball matches to be televised this season
Five Texas A&M volleyball matches to be televised this season

Texas A&M Volleyball Practice

COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 06, 2020 - during first volleyball practice at Reed Arena in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

 Craig Bisacre

The Texas A&M volleyball team will have five matches televised nationally this season. The Southeastern Conference Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40) will broadcast A&M’s home matches against LSU (Oct. 18) and Mississippi State (Nov. 4) and its road matches at Ole Miss on Oct. 22-23. ESPNU will air A&M’s match at Arkansas on Nov. 13.

The Aggies will open their eight-game, conference-only season against LSU on Oct. 17 at Reed Arena. The match time will be announced at a later date.

