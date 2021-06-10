 Skip to main content
Emanuel Santos scored two goals to help Cavalry FC defeat Texas United
GRAND PRAIRIE — Emanuel Santos scored two goals and had an assist, and Eduardo Bonatto and Ronaldo Brown each added a goal to lead the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC past Texas United FC 4-0 on Thursday in USL2 Mid South Division play.

Antoine Recizak and Bonatto each had as assist for the Cavalry (2-1-2), who won their second straight match.

Texas United dropped to 1-2-3 this season.

Brazos Valley will host the Albion Royals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Edible Field.

