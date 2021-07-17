 Skip to main content
Collins, Tatrow homer to help Bombers blast Generals 10-1
VICTORIA -- Drew Collins and Grayson Tatrow each hit two-run home runs to lead the Brazos Valley Bombers to a 10-1 victory over the Victoria Generals on Saturday night in Texas Collegiate League action.

Brett Squires added two hits and four runs batted in, including a bases-clearing triple as the Bombers (16-17, 5-6 second half) ended a two-game losing streak. Five Bombers pitchers combined on a six-hitter. Seth Stephenson had two hits for the Generals (15-15, 4-6).

