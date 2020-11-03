College Station volleyball team sweeps A&M Consolidated

It’s hard to top beating your closest rival unless you also capture family bragging rights, which is what College Station senior outside hitter Kate McKinney did in Tuesday night’s 25-13, 25-12, 25-12 victory over A&M Consolidated in District 19-5A volleyball action at Cougar Gym.
McKinney keyed an early surge with five kills in a 11-2 run that gave College Station a 14-6 lead in the first set, and the Lady Cougars (13-4, 8-3) remained in control the rest of the way to sweep the Lady Tigers (6-10, 2-7) for the second straight time this season.
“For me, personally, my sister plays on [Consol], so it’s really special for me,” McKinney said.
Abigail McKinney, a sophomore setter for the Lady Tigers, had some nice assists along with a soft tip shot for a point to go with a couple kill shots. But the night belonged to the Lady Cougars and her big sister, who ended her career 4-0 against Consol without losing a set. College Station had lost five straight matches to its rival before Kate McKinney joined the Lady Cougars’ varsity last season.
“Just always playing against Consol is a really special opportunity. It’s always been a pretty good rivalry,” Kate McKinney said.
College Station’s victory over its rival had added meaning because Brenham (15-2, 8-2) beat Magnolia West (14-4, 7-3) in the district’s biggest match of the night, handing the former league-leader its third straight loss.
The Lady Cougars, who beat Magnolia West in four sets last week, made short work of the Lady Tigers on Tuesday, allowing fans to get home to watch the election results while also jumping back in the race for a district title.
Consol led 4-3 in every set, but that also was its last lead each time. The Lady Cougars had seven runs of at least five points.
“We’ve been working a lot in practice on speeding up our tempo and taking control,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “I felt that’s what we did today. We were really smart about our serving, and when we got a ball back that we liked, we were able to run our offense quickly, and that’s been a speed change for us, which has been good.”
College Station’s Keira Herron had three aces to help the Lady Cougars take a 9-4 lead in the first set. Then with fellow junior Abby Peterek serving for five points, Kate McKinney came up with the big kills.
“We really worked on trying to attack early, trying to build our game earlier and keep pushing through the sets we play,” Kate McKinney said. “We spent the week working on building our team work and developing those traits in our game.”
Senior setter Macy Nugent served for five points, three of them aces, for a 24-12 lead. Abigail McKinney had a nice blast for Consol, but College Station senior outside hitter Shreya Sunkari ended the first set on a kill off a Nugent assist.
College Station carried that momentum into the second set with senior middle hitter Audrey Johnson and Sunkari stepping up along with junior middle hitter Emery Goerig. Herron was serving when College Station took the lead for good, and she added three solid shots with junior Caroline Coyle at the service line as College Station built a 13-8 lead.
“Keira served really, really well, and she also made some really incredible plays, chasing down the ball that gave us some momentum, too,” Street said. “And Consol brought it back for a lot of really long rallies.”
There were several long points, but Consol struggled with College Station’s serves. The Lady Tigers weren’t able to return eight serves in the first set, and while they got better, the Lady Cougars scored easy points over a few short stretches.
“It’s consistency. That’s all it is,” Consol coach Colton Conner said. “It’s playing consistent. It’s passing consistent. We have a great team. It’s just the confidence level of being consistent is what’s hurting us. We’re afraid to make errors, and it’s a mental block for us.”
The Lady Tigers, who didn’t score more than three straight points, also have physical problems.
Consol lost junior outside hitter and setter Ava Derbes to a season-ending injury earlier this year. She was averaging a team-high 3.1 kills per set along with 4.8 assists. Senior middle blocker Ashlynn Hawkins missed her second straight match Tuesday with a knee injury.
Junior outside hitter Ana De La Garza had seven kills to lead a balanced College Station attack. Herron had 15 digs, Peterek 11 assists and Nugent four aces. Nugent pledged to Tennessee-Chattanooga over the weekend.
Consol senior middle blocker Cierra Gilbert, sophomore Bella Gutierrez, junior outside hitter Emma Pahl, senior middle hitter Samerita Pappoe and Abigail McKinney led Consol’s effort.
Consol will host Rudder (11-9, 4-7) on Friday, while College Station will play at Waller (4-9, 1-6) before returning home to host Brenham next Tuesday.
College Station won the JV match 25-13, 25-23 and it won the freshman match.
