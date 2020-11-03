College Station volleyball team sweeps A&M Consolidated

The Lady Cougars, who beat Magnolia West in four sets last week, made short work of the Lady Tigers on Tuesday, allowing fans to get home to watch the election results while also jumping back in the race for a district title.

Consol led 4-3 in every set, but that also was its last lead each time. The Lady Cougars had seven runs of at least five points.

“We’ve been working a lot in practice on speeding up our tempo and taking control,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “I felt that’s what we did today. We were really smart about our serving, and when we got a ball back that we liked, we were able to run our offense quickly, and that’s been a speed change for us, which has been good.”

College Station’s Keira Herron had three aces to help the Lady Cougars take a 9-4 lead in the first set. Then with fellow junior Abby Peterek serving for five points, Kate McKinney came up with the big kills.

“We really worked on trying to attack early, trying to build our game earlier and keep pushing through the sets we play,” Kate McKinney said. “We spent the week working on building our team work and developing those traits in our game.”