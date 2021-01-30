Cessna: Aggie women have all talent they need, not have to add 'it' factor

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is talented enough to win the national championship, but talent is not enough. The Aggies need to develop the intangibles that separate winners from losers when the stakes are the highest.
The 2010-11 team that won the national title arguably was the program’s most talented, but it also had championship traits. Whether it was hard work, grit, determination or mental toughness, that group of Aggies had it all. You can throw in any other coach’s buzz word — they had it.
They were special players who formed a special team for a special year. That team will be honored during Sunday’s game against Georgia with the 10-year anniversary of their championship victory just over two months away.
This season’s group of Aggies is a proven national championship contender with a 5-0 record against ranked teams. It’s no surprise. Most expected it to be the deepest and most experienced team in school history.
Post Ciera Johnson, forward N’dea Jones and guard Kayla Wells each have started 80 straight games with the 6-foot-4 Johnson and 6-2 Jones forming one of the nation’s best 1-2 inside duo. Senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson leads the team in scoring and is the team’s best defensive player. A&M’s sixth women, senior guard Destiny Pitts, scored more than 1,000 points at Minnesota and might be the Aggies’ best pure shooter. Guards Zaay Green and Alexis Morris, both McDonald’s All-Americans in high school, now come off the bench for A&M head coach Gary Blair.
Talent is not a problem. Blair’s challenge is to get them to play to their potential, which is something the 2011 national championship team did.
It started the year before with a disappointing, season-ending loss to Gonzaga. The Aggies knew they were the more talented team, but on that night, they weren’t the better team. They used that letdown as motivation for 2010-11 and showed a hunger to get better. And while they had leaders, A&M’s title team also had followers with the roles often interchangeable. Danielle Adams was the best player in school history, but she didn’t do it alone. While she made her teammates better, they allowed her to be her best. Sydney Colson and Sydney Carter were an amazing 1-2 combo on the perimeter. Wing Tyra White was the perfect unsung hero, and forward Adaora Elonu did the dirty work. Guards Maryann Baker and Adrienne Pratcher along with post Karla Gilbert led a bench that might not have played a ton of minutes, but their contributions so often proved immeasurable. The Aggies probably don’t win that national championship if any one of them don’t come to A&M.
There’s no doubt that team had “it,” that two-letter word that keeps coaches awake at night wondering how their team can find that quality.
A&M showed it off in 2010-11 in its rivalry series with Baylor. Three times the Lady Bears got the better of the Aggies that season, but each time A&M learned something and gained more confidence for the next fight. When they met a fourth time in the Elite Eight, the Aggies’ leaders used what they’d learned and carried the team to the Final Four.
That’s what this year’s team is seeking along with about 15 other teams in a wide-open race for the title. The Aggies might have more talent than most, but they also have a load of newcomers. Six of A&M’s 10 players averaging at least nine minutes per game have joined the program in the last two years. It’s hard to mesh that many personalities, especially when you throw in a pandemic that wiped out last year’s NCAA tournament.
Blair has said several times he likes this team. So far, so good, but the acid test comes in the next six to seven weeks. Only four teams will emerge as true contenders. On Sunday, the Aggies will try to take another step in that direction, knowing it can be done because the 2011 team paved the way. That team, which will be honored at halftime, wasn’t in too good a mood a decade ago coming off a heartbreaking 63-60 home loss to Baylor, but they eventually did something about it.