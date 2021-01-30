Cessna: Aggie women have all talent they need, not have to add 'it' factor

It started the year before with a disappointing, season-ending loss to Gonzaga. The Aggies knew they were the more talented team, but on that night, they weren’t the better team. They used that letdown as motivation for 2010-11 and showed a hunger to get better. And while they had leaders, A&M’s title team also had followers with the roles often interchangeable. Danielle Adams was the best player in school history, but she didn’t do it alone. While she made her teammates better, they allowed her to be her best. Sydney Colson and Sydney Carter were an amazing 1-2 combo on the perimeter. Wing Tyra White was the perfect unsung hero, and forward Adaora Elonu did the dirty work. Guards Maryann Baker and Adrienne Pratcher along with post Karla Gilbert led a bench that might not have played a ton of minutes, but their contributions so often proved immeasurable. The Aggies probably don’t win that national championship if any one of them don’t come to A&M.