Cavalry winless streak extends to three with 3-1 loss to Texas United

A heat map of the Brazos Valley Cavalry’s possession Thursday against Texas United would light up a vast majority of the field. But the attacking penalty box remained nearly barren of touches in a 3-1 loss at Edible Field.
The Cavalry (2-2-3, 9 points) mustered two shots on goal, both in the second half thanks to a dominating performance in possession by United (3-4-1, 10 points) in the first half and a lack of attacking service in the second. United, who handed Mississippi Brillia its first loss of the season Sunday, had 15 shots overall and 11 on goal.
“We were good in some transition moments and created some transition moments, maybe not enough, but we created moments in tradition, especially early,” Brazos Valley head coach Gareth Glick said. “As the half wore on, we struggled with the quality in the transition moments, and we weren’t effective in the moment of transition.”
United’s outside speed spread the Cavalry defense from touchline to touchline, leaving the pair of Brazos Valley center backs on an island for the majority of the game. After working the ball up the side, United’s forwards found space curling back inside to the top of the penalty box and worked shots and passes from that point.
Twenty minutes into the game, United finally cashed in on the attack. Midfielder Pol Monells ripped a shot from 20 yards, which forced a save from Cavalry goalkeeper Michael Mejia diving to his left. The rebound fell to the feet of midfielder Chiedu Ikeme, who chipped a shot into the far corner of the goal for a 1-0 lead.
Brazos Valley managed to control more possession after the initial score but couldn’t find any kind of connecting touch in the attacking third through the end of the first half.
Ten minutes into the second half, Brazos Valley striker Emanuel Santos entered the game for Creggton Charlton and immediately provided energy on the Cavalry attack. On his first chance about 10 minutes later, Santos received a sharp through ball from Renan Santos, took two touches and slid a shot under United goalkeeper Elyand Shojaci to tie the match at 1.
“His movement in link play is really good, and he’s willing to run in behind teams and stretch them, so it creates space underneath for people but also creates an outlets for us,” Glick said.
Momentum shifted back to United four minutes later. Substitute Brandon Morales dribbled through Brazos Valley’s midfield and ripped a shot from distance that bounced past Mejia and into the bottom right corner of the goal for a 2-1 lead. Then four minutes later in the 68th minute, United’s Papa Ndoye dribbled through a handful of Cavalry defenders and released a point-blank shot past Mejia for a two-goal lead.
Mejia prevented more insult late in the game, stopping a penalty kick with a full-extension dive to his right. The Cavalry goalkeeper made seven saves, while Shojaci was not forced to make one.