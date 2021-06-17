Cavalry winless streak extends to three with 3-1 loss to Texas United

A heat map of the Brazos Valley Cavalry’s possession Thursday against Texas United would light up a vast majority of the field. But the attacking penalty box remained nearly barren of touches in a 3-1 loss at Edible Field.

The Cavalry (2-2-3, 9 points) mustered two shots on goal, both in the second half thanks to a dominating performance in possession by United (3-4-1, 10 points) in the first half and a lack of attacking service in the second. United, who handed Mississippi Brillia its first loss of the season Sunday, had 15 shots overall and 11 on goal.

“We were good in some transition moments and created some transition moments, maybe not enough, but we created moments in tradition, especially early,” Brazos Valley head coach Gareth Glick said. “As the half wore on, we struggled with the quality in the transition moments, and we weren’t effective in the moment of transition.”

United’s outside speed spread the Cavalry defense from touchline to touchline, leaving the pair of Brazos Valley center backs on an island for the majority of the game. After working the ball up the side, United’s forwards found space curling back inside to the top of the penalty box and worked shots and passes from that point.