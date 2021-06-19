 Skip to main content
Cavalry FC loses at Mississippi Brilla FC
Cavalry FC loses at Mississippi Brilla FC

CLINTON, Miss. — The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC lost to Mississippi Brilla FC 3-1 on Saturday in USL2 Mid South Division play.

Brilla scored twice in the first 15 minutes and added a third goal early in the second half.

Cavalry midfielder Antoine Recizak scored late in the second half, chipping a shot over the Brilla goalkeeper to prevent the shutout.

Brazos Valley will return home to host Corpus Christi FC on Wednesday at Edible Field in Bryan. For tickets, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvcavalryfc.com online.

