Cavalry FC eliminated from playoff contention with 5-0 loss to Brilla

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC were eliminated from USL 2 playoff contention Thursday with a 5-0 loss to Mid South Division-leading Mississippi Brilla FC at Edible Field.
It left Cavalry head coach Gareth Glick and his staff looking for a solution to a five-game losing skid and a six-game winless streak.
Early in both halves, Brilla’s pace and pressure pinned the Cavalry (2-6-3, 9 points) back in its own penalty box and led to a barrage of shots, but Brazos Valley’s backline stood tall to the challenge through 60 minutes.
Brilla forward Ciro Damine finally broke the scoreless tie by pouncing on a clearing attempt and ripping a close-range shot into the net for a 1-0 lead. Cavalry center back Brandon Watts made a sliding effort to clear a crossing pass from Luke Bryant on the play, but the ball landed at the feet of a surprised Damine in the penalty box.
Five minutes later, Brilla (8-1-2, 26) added insurance on a turnaround shot by Jalen James that Cavalry goalkeeper Michael Mejia caught a piece of, but the ball trickled over the goal line for a 2-0 lead.
Mississippi midfielder Arturo Astorga later stole a midfield throw-in and pushed the ball into the penalty box. He sent a low cross to substitute James Ndubueze, who curled a shot inside the left post for the third goal in the 75th minute. Two more counter-attacking goals scored by Remi Emeriau and Juan David Herrera bulged the net before the final whistle.
While the first goal came on an unlucky break for the Cavalry defense, the floodgates shouldn’t have opened so widely after, Glick said.
“Some of the other ones, to me, are disappointing,” Glick said. “The counter-goal after the corner down here for the third goal was really frustrating because it’s two-v-one for us, and they end up getting four players into the attacking third, and no one tracked their runners or were willing to run with those people, and that was kind of an effort thing.”
With an aggressive press, Brilla found itself rotating the ball in the attacking third, leading to 12 shots in the first half. They finished with 24 shots overall and eight on goal.
Mejia was vital midway through the first half on a wide-open shot at the top of the 6-yard box from James, who found a blocked shot that fell to his feet. Sliding at James, Mejia deflected the shot with his hand to another Brilla player, who shot it into Mejia’s stomach, ending the threat.
On the other end of the field, Brilla goalkeeper Alejandro Chavarria spilled one of his few opportunities at the top right corner of the box, allowing Cavalry striker Creggton Charlton a run at goal. His wide-angled shot missed the frame wide halfway through the opening stanza. Another counter-attacking pass found Cavalry right wing Antoine Recizac beyond Mississippi’s back line, but his shot nestled directly in the stomach of Chavarria, who had come off the line to cut down the angle.
Brazos Valley finished with six total shots and two on goal.
“We just needed to find areas where we could create numbers of opportunities for ourselves, and we didn’t do it consistently enough in the first half in order to be able to keep the ball as we build out,” Glick said.
With three games to play, Glick said pride will be his team’s motivation as it finishes the season.
“People are watching you, and that’s been the conversation with the players throughout,” he said. “Every single game is your pride and how are you going to stand up in those moments?”