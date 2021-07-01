Cavalry FC eliminated from playoff contention with 5-0 loss to Brilla

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the first goal came on an unlucky break for the Cavalry defense, the floodgates shouldn’t have opened so widely after, Glick said.

“Some of the other ones, to me, are disappointing,” Glick said. “The counter-goal after the corner down here for the third goal was really frustrating because it’s two-v-one for us, and they end up getting four players into the attacking third, and no one tracked their runners or were willing to run with those people, and that was kind of an effort thing.”

With an aggressive press, Brilla found itself rotating the ball in the attacking third, leading to 12 shots in the first half. They finished with 24 shots overall and eight on goal.

Mejia was vital midway through the first half on a wide-open shot at the top of the 6-yard box from James, who found a blocked shot that fell to his feet. Sliding at James, Mejia deflected the shot with his hand to another Brilla player, who shot it into Mejia’s stomach, ending the threat.