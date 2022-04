The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC has added four players. Midfielders signed were Elliott Cutts, who played professionally in the National Independent School Association for Stumpton AC in North Carolina; Jake Lovinger who also played for Stumpton AC; and Evan Decker who played collegiately at Malone University and Evansville. The team also signed Maryland senior goalkeeper Niklas Neumann who started 35 games in the last three seasons for the Terps.