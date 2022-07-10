 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cane Cutters outslug BV Bombers

YOUNGSVILLE, La. – The Acadiana Cane Cutters scored all their runs in the first four innings and slugged their way to a 10-6 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers in Texas Collegiate League play Saturday night.

The second-place Cane Cutters (18-11) broke the game open with six runs in the fourth on only three hits, taking advantage of three walks, a hit batter and an error by the Bombers (20-9), who had won the first game in the series 5-1 on Friday.

The Bombers were led by Kameron Weil and Davis Powell, who each had two hits.

— Eagle staff report

