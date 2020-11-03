Bryan volleyball team opens busy stretch with sweep of Killeen Ellison

With five district matches in an eight-day span, the Bryan Lady Viking volleyball team doesn’t have much time to practice if things start to go astray.

After the first of those five matches, that won’t be a problem for head coach Stephanie March-Smith. Her Lady Vikings looked solid in all phases of the game en route to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 sweep of Killeen Ellison on Tuesday in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym.

“We had no choice but to figure it out,” March-Smith said of the schedule altered when Bryan missed two weeks because of COVID-19. “I feel OK where we are. We just played consistently strong, and I’m pleased with how they did.”

Bryan (8-8, 5-3) was coming off a heartbreaking loss in five sets to Harker Heights but opened Tuesday’s match by scoring the first five points. Ellison (9-5, 7-3) kept the first two sets close and built its largest lead of the match at 4-1 in the third set, but Bryan never wavered throughout the match.

“We served well and knocked them out of system quite a bit,” March-Smith said. “They are very athletic. We just ran our system, which is what we’ve learned to do very well. And we are talking.”

The Lady Vikings had 11 aces, five from senior setter Megan Vaughan and three from junior outside hitter Rilee Cumpton.