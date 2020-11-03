Bryan volleyball team opens busy stretch with sweep of Killeen Ellison

With five district matches in an eight-day span, the Bryan Lady Viking volleyball team doesn’t have much time to practice if things start to go astray.
After the first of those five matches, that won’t be a problem for head coach Stephanie March-Smith. Her Lady Vikings looked solid in all phases of the game en route to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 sweep of Killeen Ellison on Tuesday in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym.
“We had no choice but to figure it out,” March-Smith said of the schedule altered when Bryan missed two weeks because of COVID-19. “I feel OK where we are. We just played consistently strong, and I’m pleased with how they did.”
Bryan (8-8, 5-3) was coming off a heartbreaking loss in five sets to Harker Heights but opened Tuesday’s match by scoring the first five points. Ellison (9-5, 7-3) kept the first two sets close and built its largest lead of the match at 4-1 in the third set, but Bryan never wavered throughout the match.
“We served well and knocked them out of system quite a bit,” March-Smith said. “They are very athletic. We just ran our system, which is what we’ve learned to do very well. And we are talking.”
The Lady Vikings had 11 aces, five from senior setter Megan Vaughan and three from junior outside hitter Rilee Cumpton.
Bryan’s serving and blocking also kept the Ellison attack from getting any momentum. Ellison had two runs of six points, one after Bryan opened with a 6-1 lead and another in the middle of the second set. Both times Bryan freshman Alexis Burton ended the run with a kill.
Other than that, the Lady Eagles only strung together more than two straight points three times.
The Lady Vikings got contributions throughout the lineup. Cumpton had 15 kills, many in the early going. Junior outside hitter Faith Clark followed with 11 kills, and middle blocker Allison Layton had seven. A majority of the kills came off of assists from Vaughan, who finished with 27. Defensively, Alexa Garcia had 11 digs, while Clark had eight, and Morgan Riley returned from missing the Harker Heights match to lead in blocks with three.
The closest the Lady Eagles came to winning a set was when they pulled to within 22-20 in the second set. March-Smith used her only timeout in the match, and after it, Riley and Burton combined to block the Lady Eagles’ top attacker Adelia Puni. Kennedy Porter then served an ace and Cumpton closed the door on the set and a 2-0 match lead with a kill.
“We are adapting, and I’m proud of them for being ready to go when we came back,” March-Smith said. “Tremendous effort, great teamwork. The expectations are there for them, and they are just executing and playing as a team.”
Bryan will play at Killeen at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
•
NOTES — Killeen Ellison won the JV match 25-17, 25-20, and Bryan won the freshman match 25-12, 28-30, 25-15.
