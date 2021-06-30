Brazos Valley Cavalry FC to host Mississippi Brilla on Thursday night

Eagle staff report
The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC will host Mississippi Brilla FC at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in USL2 Mid South Division play at Edible Field.
Brazos Valley (2-5-3) stands in seventh in the eight-team league with nine points. The Cavalry earned a point in their last match, playing the Little Rock Rangers to a 0-0 tie on the road Saturday, but they haven’t won since June 10 and their 4-0 victory over Texas United in Fort Worth.
Mississippi Brilla (7-1-2) leads the league with 23 points, four ahead of second-place Corpus Christi FC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!