Brazos Valley Cavalry FC to host Mississippi Brilla on Thursday night
062421-bcs-sports-cavalry-p1

Brazos Valley Cavalry FC goalkeeper Michael Mejia punches a corner kick clear against Corpus Christi FC at Edible Field in Bryan on Wednesday. Corpus Christi won 1-0.

 Michael Miller

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC will host Mississippi Brilla FC at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in USL2 Mid South Division play at Edible Field.

Brazos Valley (2-5-3) stands in seventh in the eight-team league with nine points. The Cavalry earned a point in their last match, playing the Little Rock Rangers to a 0-0 tie on the road Saturday, but they haven’t won since June 10 and their 4-0 victory over Texas United in Fort Worth.

Mississippi Brilla (7-1-2) leads the league with 23 points, four ahead of second-place Corpus Christi FC.

