Brazos Valley Cavalry FC plays AHFC Royals to 1-1 draw

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC was fit to be tied after battling the AHFC Royals to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at Edible Field in USL2 Mid South Division play. Though the Cavalry earned a point in the standings, the outing felt like a loss.
Brazos Valley had a 28-14 edge in shots with the advantage in quality scoring chances much higher, but Royals made the Cavalry pay for wasting scoring chances by tying the match in the final three minutes.
The Royals’ Tayeb Ahmadi, rushing hard on the right, gained just enough separation from a defender to slide a shot into the left corner of the net from about 15 feet. The quick counter attack started with Royals’ goalkeeper Andrew Karcher kicking the ball into the middle of the field. He typically had thrown to the sides, but the speedier counter gave the Royals’ Bryce Robisch a chance to push the ball forward with it eventually getting to Ahmadi for his first goal of the season.
The Cavalry, somewhat stunned, then had a turnover that gave the Royals a pair of chances to take the lead. Brazos Valley regrouped and put intense pressure on Karcher, who capped his solid night with back-to-back saves on close-range shots from Ronaldo Brown and Fernando Flores, powerful kicks that produced loud thuds, but somehow Karcher eventually got both hands around the ball as he tumbled forward to the ground to stop both chances.
The tie snapped a two-game winning streak for the Cavalry (2-1-3), preventing it from moving past the Royals (2-1-4) into third place.
“We didn’t take our opportunities, especially in the first half,” Cavalry coach Gareth Glick said. “We had moments in the counter, because they started pushing additional numbers forward.”
The Cavalry had made the best of its scoring chances in victories over Houston FC 5-2 and Texas United 4-0, but several times Cavalry players shook their heads in disbelief when they couldn’t find the net Saturday.
“We’ve been clinical in the last two games,” Glick said. “Tonight, we just weren’t clinical in those moments, and it kind of came back and got us at the end. It was disappointing.”
Brazos Valley put three shots on goal early in the match as almost all the action was on the Royals’ side of the field until a mandatory water break for the players due to the heat. Karcher made a great save on Brown just before the break.
The Cavalry finally broke through late in the first half with Brown hammering home a shot from close range as he fell. It was his sixth goal of the season.
The Royals almost tied it less than a minute later when a speeding Lucas Purgato rifled a shot on goal from 15 feet, but Cavalry goalkeeper Michael Mejia cut down on the angle to make a solid save.
The Cavalry ended the first half with a 14-3 edge in shots.
“It was a game of two halves,” Click said. “In the first half, they sat in deep, and the shape was different. In the second half, they changed the shape completely. They played on the front a lot more, and it opened up moments in counter and transition. And we talked about that at halftime.”
The Cavalry had plenty of chances early in the second half. Ognjen Stevic and Connagh Wilks both missed the net. Karcher then came well out of the goal to get the ball before the Cavalry’s Antoine Recizac could get to it. Creggton Charlton later got an open look but missed the net, and with 10 minutes left, Renan Santos missed on a chance to give the Cavalry an insurance goal.
•
NOTES — The Cavalry had a 10-4 edge in corner kicks and committed more fouls at 7-6. The Royals had the match’s only two yellow cards. ... The Royals (10 points) climbed into a second-place tie with Houston FC (3-2-1, 10 points), a point ahead of the Cavalry and four behind league-leading Mississippi Brilla FC (4-0-2). ... The Cavalry will host Texas United on Thursday.