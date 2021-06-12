Brazos Valley Cavalry FC plays AHFC Royals to 1-1 draw

The tie snapped a two-game winning streak for the Cavalry (2-1-3), preventing it from moving past the Royals (2-1-4) into third place.

“We didn’t take our opportunities, especially in the first half,” Cavalry coach Gareth Glick said. “We had moments in the counter, because they started pushing additional numbers forward.”

The Cavalry had made the best of its scoring chances in victories over Houston FC 5-2 and Texas United 4-0, but several times Cavalry players shook their heads in disbelief when they couldn’t find the net Saturday.

“We’ve been clinical in the last two games,” Glick said. “Tonight, we just weren’t clinical in those moments, and it kind of came back and got us at the end. It was disappointing.”

Brazos Valley put three shots on goal early in the match as almost all the action was on the Royals’ side of the field until a mandatory water break for the players due to the heat. Karcher made a great save on Brown just before the break.

The Cavalry finally broke through late in the first half with Brown hammering home a shot from close range as he fell. It was his sixth goal of the season.