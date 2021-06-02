Brazos Valley Cavalry FC forces tie with late goal against Round Rock

With the improvements head coach Gareth Glick has seen his Brazos Valley Cavalry squad make recently in practice, a win in the home opener would have been icing on the cake.
However, the Cavalry needed a last-second goal to tie the Round Rock Soccer Club 2-2 at Edible Field on Wednesday.
“I was happy with our performance again,” Glick said. “I’m disappointed for the boys, because they haven’t gotten a win, but their performance deserved a win, and they were much the better team.”
Despite owning the majority of possession, the Cavalry (0-1-2, 2 points) found itself trailing 2-1 as the game entered stoppage time. Round Rock (0-1-2, 2 points) was down to 10 men after midfielder Martin Tellez picked up his second yellow card of the game.
In a late game push, Cavalry left back Ognjen Stevic sent a curling cross to the back corner of the goal that 5-foot-7 right midfielder Antoine Recizac headed just under the crossbar and past the outstretched glove of goalkeeper Trevor Jackson for the point-securing goal.
The speedy Recizac was the lynchpin in the majority of the Cavalry’s attack. Glick was pleased to see the winger come up big after a successful individual effort.
“It was a reward for Antoine,” Glick said. “If you would have said how was Antoine going to get a goal, we probably wouldn’t have put our money on getting it with a header, but he’s a threat.”
Recizac also helped Brazos Valley score the first goal of the game just 3 minutes into the contest. A booming service over the top fell to Recizac’s feet, but with rainy conditions to start the game, the Pessac, France, native couldn’t keep his footing to take a shot. He passed to midfielder David Jara, who headed a shot that was saved but pounded home the rebound for his second goal of the season.
“Every time he picks the ball up to run at you, you see the fullbacks are dropping off of him, because they know he is pacey and he wants to run at you and he’s a positive player when the ball is at his feet,” Glick said.
In the 17th minute, Round Rock equalized on a long shot by Kenny Brown that deflected on its way into the box just out of the reach of Cavalry goalkeeper Michael Mejia.
Round Rock’s largest spell of possession came in the last 20 minutes of the first half, which included a point-blank chance by forward Marco Vazquez that sailed over the crossbar.
Brazos Valley’s high block was in full effect to start the second half as the Cavalry dominated play and pushed the envelope on attack, outchancing Round Rock in the stanza 8-1. Seventeen minutes into the second half, Brazos Valley hit the frame twice in the span of 30 seconds, the first on a shot by Jara that hit the crossbar and the second off the back post by Ronaldo Brown.
Round Rock’s lone chance of the second half found the back of the net. A corner service found the head of midfielder Joan Sebastian Mendoza, who flicked it back into the middle of the penalty box. Midfielder Joel Najar rose over the Cavalry defense and headed in the go-ahead goal.
“They scored off of a deflection from 30 yards out where we allowed someone to cut in,” Glick said. “They’ve scored off a set piece where we haven’t tracked a runner, and those are frustrating, because we’ve created a ton more opportunities.”
Glick substituted in three forwards, shifting to a full-on attack through the last 7 minutes of the game aided by a man advantage. Five chances later, including another hit post, the Cavalry found its late equalizer.
Brazos Valley outshot Round Rock 16-7, including 10-3 on goal, which Glick said is another sign his team is moving in the right direction despite remaining at zero in the win column.
“I wish we would get the reward for it, because if you watched the game, the pattern of play is good. The buildup is good,” Glick said. “We dominated possession for long periods of the game. Just the things that happened in the box are a killer, and that’s the reality — how you defend your own box and how you convert chances.”