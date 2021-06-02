Brazos Valley Cavalry FC forces tie with late goal against Round Rock

Recizac also helped Brazos Valley score the first goal of the game just 3 minutes into the contest. A booming service over the top fell to Recizac’s feet, but with rainy conditions to start the game, the Pessac, France, native couldn’t keep his footing to take a shot. He passed to midfielder David Jara, who headed a shot that was saved but pounded home the rebound for his second goal of the season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Every time he picks the ball up to run at you, you see the fullbacks are dropping off of him, because they know he is pacey and he wants to run at you and he’s a positive player when the ball is at his feet,” Glick said.

In the 17th minute, Round Rock equalized on a long shot by Kenny Brown that deflected on its way into the box just out of the reach of Cavalry goalkeeper Michael Mejia.

Round Rock’s largest spell of possession came in the last 20 minutes of the first half, which included a point-blank chance by forward Marco Vazquez that sailed over the crossbar.