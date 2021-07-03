Brazos Valley Cavalry FC ends losing skid with road victory

ROUND ROCK — Emanuel Santos scored the equalizer early in the second half, and Creggton Charlton scored the go-ahead goal as the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC beat Round Rock FC 2-1 on Saturday in USL2 Mid South Division Play.

Antoine Recizac had two assists for the Cavalry as they overcame an early deficit to end a five-match losing streak.

Brazos Valley will host Little Rock at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in its final home game of the season at Edible Field. For tickets, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvcavalryfc.com online.