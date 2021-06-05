Brazos Valley Cavalry FC earns first victory of season

Brazos Valley forward Ronaldo Brown might have scored a brace in the Cavalry’s 5-2 win over Houston FC on Saturday, but it was a creative spark in midfield by Renan Santos that helped push the Cavalry FC to its first win of the young season.
Santos joined the Cavalry (1-1-2, 5 points) three weeks ago with a nagging injury, and he had to work hard in both rehabilitation and practice to earn his way into the starting 11. On Saturday at Edible Field, he got his first opportunity and made the most of his first complete 90 minutes of play, tallying a goal and an assist.
“I was working hard and everything, and today I got a chance to play and start the game, and I gave everything I had in a good game,” Santos said.
Brazos Valley limped into Saturday’s game, coming off a loss and two draws to start the season, though possession and scoring chances in the first three games favored the Cavalry. It began the first 20 minutes of their second home match of the season on their heels.
At the 20-minute mark, Houston (2-2-1, 7 points) earned a free kick just to the left side of the Cavalry penalty box. Joshua Hallenberger hooked a low cross into the box, which initially looked prime for a streaking attacker to punch into the net but curled through the crowd and into the far corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
After the initial score, Brazos Valley began to pick its way through the middle of Houston’s defense, connecting with Santos to start the attack. Thirty minutes into the game, Santos took a pass crossing through the middle of the field and fed it to striker Emanuel Santos at the top of the box. With his back to the goal, Emanuel Santos tapped a pass sideways to the streaking Renan Santos, who took two dribbles around defenders and placed a shot off the left post and in to tie the match at 1.
Three minutes later, right midfielder Antoine Recizac connected with Emanuel Santos, who dished a linking pass to Renan Santos. The midfielder floated a pass into the penalty box, and Emanuel Santos chipped the ball over the oncoming goalkeeper and into the net for a 2-1 lead.
“When [Renan Santos] came to us, he wasn’t hitting on all cylinders and he wasn’t in the lineup. He’s trained really well over the last week, got his opportunity today and he was fantastic,” head coach Gareth Glick said. “He made a big difference.”
In Brazos Valley’s 2-2 draw against Round Rock on Wednesday, the Cavalry’s only real means of attack was up the right channel through Recizac. Alongside Renan Santos’ creativity was a back-tracking Emanuel Santos, who gave needed flicks left and right in link-up play that led to offensive chances.
“He drops into spaces that allows us to create numbers in those situations and allows players like Antoine and Ronaldo to get in behind,” Glick said.
Late in the game, Emanuel Santos shifted to the left wing and tracked all the way back to the defensive end line to help secure the win, which Glick said helped secure the win.
With a strong south wind at its back, Houston fed balls over the top throughout the first half and found success again with five minutes to play before halftime. A looping ball fell to the feet of Hallenberger, who attempted to take on goalkeeper Michael Mejia one-on-one. Mejia brought the forward down in the box and drew a penalty, which led to Houston’s David Brown splitting the goal with the penalty kick to tie the game at 2.
Only one of Brazos Valley’s last four goals conceded has come in open play.
Brazos Valley had the final say of the half when a cross from Recizac was spilled by the Houston goalkeeper and fell to the feet of Ronaldo Brown. A juke around the keeper and a defender opened up a lane to the goal, and Brown scored on a simple tap into the net for a 3-2 lead.
Whatever pressure Houston managed in the first half disappeared in the second as Brazos Valley outshot it 11-2 in the second half, including 5-0 in shots on goal.
Glick has kept a rotation of players in his defensive line, putting Andrew Mitchell and A&M Consolidated alumnus Alex Acton-Petronotis in the center of the back four Saturday. Acton-Petronotis provided a stabilizing force to the defensive middle.
“They did really well,” Glick said. “They’re both very similar players and both calm on the ball and their ability to build from the back.”
Brazos Valley added insurance goals on a penalty kick by Ronaldo Brown for his second goal after he was taken down dribbling through the penalty box. In stoppage time, substitute Charlton Creggton ripped a shot from just outside the box that hit the keeper in the arms and spilled into the net as rain poured on the field.
The Cavalry’s first three-point effort of the season provided relief to a squad that felt snake bitten in the first three results of the season, which included a 2-2 draw with Houston late last month.