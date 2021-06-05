Brazos Valley Cavalry FC earns first victory of season

Brazos Valley forward Ronaldo Brown might have scored a brace in the Cavalry’s 5-2 win over Houston FC on Saturday, but it was a creative spark in midfield by Renan Santos that helped push the Cavalry FC to its first win of the young season.

Santos joined the Cavalry (1-1-2, 5 points) three weeks ago with a nagging injury, and he had to work hard in both rehabilitation and practice to earn his way into the starting 11. On Saturday at Edible Field, he got his first opportunity and made the most of his first complete 90 minutes of play, tallying a goal and an assist.

“I was working hard and everything, and today I got a chance to play and start the game, and I gave everything I had in a good game,” Santos said.

Brazos Valley limped into Saturday’s game, coming off a loss and two draws to start the season, though possession and scoring chances in the first three games favored the Cavalry. It began the first 20 minutes of their second home match of the season on their heels.

At the 20-minute mark, Houston (2-2-1, 7 points) earned a free kick just to the left side of the Cavalry penalty box. Joshua Hallenberger hooked a low cross into the box, which initially looked prime for a streaking attacker to punch into the net but curled through the crowd and into the far corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.