Brazos Valley Bombers win home opener over Baton Rouge

The Brazos Valley Bombers haven’t come up with many clutch hits in the first week of the season, but they still found a way to win their home opener in dramatic fashion.
The Bombers walked off a 3-2 victory over the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Thursday night at Edible Field without putting a ball in play during the ninth inning.
Baton Rouge reliever Nate Kujawski hit the first batter with the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth. The right-hander from Chandler Gilbert Community College struck out the next two hitters but then walked three straight batters, the last on four pitches to Zane Schmidt.
The Bombers (3-2), two-time defending Texas Collegiate League champions, scored their other runs on groundouts.
“Right now, we’ll take it any way we can get,” Bombers coach James Dillard said.
The Bombers were coming off a 2-0 loss at Victoria in which they managed only five hits. They had seven singles Thursday, three of them in the first inning.
“The one game in Victoria when we scored 10 runs, they walked us a lot,” Dillard said. “We’re struggling at getting the big hit with a runner in scoring position. Some of these guys want to impress us. They want a hit so bad that they’re just pressing at the plate. I think once they start relaxing, you’re going to see more hits.”
While the Bombers were walking to victory, Rougarou batters were walking back to the dugout with regularity, striking out 17 times. Bombers’ right-handed starter Andrew Hill struck out five in three innings, and left-handed reliever Mason Brandenberger followed with six strikeouts in three innings.
“That’s two games in a row that we’ve really pitched well and we’re 1-1,” Dillard said. “But we really pitched well.”
Zach Griggs, John Cheatwood and Zach Poe each struck out two in one inning of work with Madisonville’s Poe getting the victory. The Bombers’ lone pitching hiccup came in the seventh when the Rougarou tied the game. Bombers’ reliever Rome Shubert gave up a single and hit a batter and was pulled.
“He had bicep tightness,” Dillard said. “He’s coming back from an injury, so we want to be super careful with Rome.”
Griggs relieved and walked Baton Rouge’s Reagan Paulina to load the bases. The next batter struck out, but Kyle Jones doubled home two runs. With two runners still in scoring position, Griggs struck out Hunter LeBlanc and caught a huge break on pitch into the turf that eluded the catcher. The runner at third hesitated before trying to score, allowing the Bombers to tag him out.
The Bombers took a 2-0 lead in the sixth as Daniel Altman singled to end a string of 13 straight outs. He moved to second on a wild pitch, took third on Schmidt’s single and scored on Ryan Snell’s groundout. Altman, who played at A&M Consolidated, also scored on a groundout in the first after a single and two stolen bases.
Four batters into the game Baton Rouge had two walks and a single but hurt itself by having a runner thrown out trying to steal third.
Jones had two hits for Baton Rouge (0-3), which has scored only four runs this year. The Rougarou wasted a one-out double in the eighth and a leadoff double in the ninth.
•
NOTES — The game had 1,061 sold tickets and a good crowd in attendance despite a steady drizzle until game time that cooled the temperatures. ... The teams will play at 7:05 p.m. Friday night.
Brazos Valley 3, Baton Rouge 2
Baton Rouge 000 000 200 — 2 7 1
Brazos Valley 100 001 001 — 3 7 0
Anthony Fidanza, Sonny Brandwood (5), Ethan Brister (6), Nate Kujawski (8) and Brandon Heidal; Andrew Hill, Mason Brandenberger (4), Rome Shubert (7), Zach Griggs (7), John Cheatwood (8), Zach Poe (9) and Ryan Snell.
W — Poe. L — Kujawaski.