Brazos Valley Bombers win home opener over Baton Rouge

While the Bombers were walking to victory, Rougarou batters were walking back to the dugout with regularity, striking out 17 times. Bombers’ right-handed starter Andrew Hill struck out five in three innings, and left-handed reliever Mason Brandenberger followed with six strikeouts in three innings.

“That’s two games in a row that we’ve really pitched well and we’re 1-1,” Dillard said. “But we really pitched well.”

Zach Griggs, John Cheatwood and Zach Poe each struck out two in one inning of work with Madisonville’s Poe getting the victory. The Bombers’ lone pitching hiccup came in the seventh when the Rougarou tied the game. Bombers’ reliever Rome Shubert gave up a single and hit a batter and was pulled.

“He had bicep tightness,” Dillard said. “He’s coming back from an injury, so we want to be super careful with Rome.”

Griggs relieved and walked Baton Rouge’s Reagan Paulina to load the bases. The next batter struck out, but Kyle Jones doubled home two runs. With two runners still in scoring position, Griggs struck out Hunter LeBlanc and caught a huge break on pitch into the turf that eluded the catcher. The runner at third hesitated before trying to score, allowing the Bombers to tag him out.