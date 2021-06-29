Brazos Valley Bombers stymied by San Antonio starter Kolby Lunsford

As has been the case multiple times this summer, the Brazos Valley Bombers’ bats came alive in the last third of the game. But the Bombers dug a hole early against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas and struggled to climb out of it late Tuesday night, losing 7-4 in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field.

Four of San Antonio’s runs came by way of home run, and the Chanclas also scored a run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning. Five Bomber pitchers allowed seven runs on six hits with home runs off of starter Simon Miller (0-2) and reliever Mason Bryant.

San Antonio starter Kolby Lunsford (3-1) stymied the Bomber order, allowing no runs on two hits with four strikeouts over six innings to earn the victory.

In the top of the second, San Antonio right fielder Ian Bailey hit a two-run homer to left on a 1-2 pitch from Simon Miller. The opening strike scored Arkansas infielder Zac Vooletich, who led off the inning with a single.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two innings later, catcher Augie Ramirez, playing in his first game for the Flying Chanclas, hit an RBI single up the middle, scoring first baseman Ryan Florez and giving San Antonio a 3-0 lead.