Brazos Valley Bombers stymied by San Antonio starter Kolby Lunsford

As has been the case multiple times this summer, the Brazos Valley Bombers’ bats came alive in the last third of the game. But the Bombers dug a hole early against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas and struggled to climb out of it late Tuesday night, losing 7-4 in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field.
Four of San Antonio’s runs came by way of home run, and the Chanclas also scored a run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning. Five Bomber pitchers allowed seven runs on six hits with home runs off of starter Simon Miller (0-2) and reliever Mason Bryant.
San Antonio starter Kolby Lunsford (3-1) stymied the Bomber order, allowing no runs on two hits with four strikeouts over six innings to earn the victory.
In the top of the second, San Antonio right fielder Ian Bailey hit a two-run homer to left on a 1-2 pitch from Simon Miller. The opening strike scored Arkansas infielder Zac Vooletich, who led off the inning with a single.
Two innings later, catcher Augie Ramirez, playing in his first game for the Flying Chanclas, hit an RBI single up the middle, scoring first baseman Ryan Florez and giving San Antonio a 3-0 lead.
Vooletich added a towering, three-run home run in the top of the seventh, falling at almost the same place Bailey’s exited the park in left field. The moonshot was his first of the season.
Vooletich went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Once Lunsford was lifted before the bottom of the seventh, Brazos Valley cut into San Antonio’s lead when third baseman Troy Viola looped a single into shallow center, scoring A&M transfer Dylan Rock. A batter later, shortstop Bobby Lada lined a hard shot off the glove of Chanclas’ and A&M third baseman Rody Barker, scoring Blayne Jones. After a pitching change, right fielder Brett Squires lined a base hit to the wall in right-center, scoring Viola and Lada and cutting San Antonio’s lead to 6-4.
The one-inning rally saw San Antonio receivers Evan Maldonado and AG Ayala enter and exit the game without recording an out.
But San Antonio added insurance in the top of the eighth when two wild pitches allowed center fielder Cole Modgling to advance from second to third and then score after he drew a leadoff walk.
NOTES — The Bombers added two new players to its starting lineup in the last two games — Rock, a former Texas-San Antonio outfielder and A&M transfer, and Jones, a Dallas Baptist infielder.