Brazos Valley Bombers struggle at plate in 4-1 loss to Victoria Generals

One of the player-friendly quirks in the Texas Collegiate League this summer is giving teams back-to-back off days during most weeks. Unfortunately for the Brazos Valley Bombers, their offense extended the last break to four days.
The Bombers scored in the first inning, but a trio of Victoria General pitchers allowed only five singles the rest of the way in a 4-1 victory Tuesday night at Edible Field. That came on the heels of the Bombers managing only four hits in a 4-0 loss at the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Saturday.
“Any time you score one run in 18 innings and commit six errors defensively, you’re not going to win a lot of baseball games, and that’s us right now,” Bombers coach James Dillard said.
Pitching kept the Bombers (4-4) in position to win Tuesday night’s game until Victoria (2-5) scored two runs in the ninth inning. Samuel Benjamin lined a double into the left-field corner to score the first run, and he came home on Chase Sanguinetti’s single, but the Bombers helped the Generals. Relief pitcher Zach Griggs walked the leadoff hitter and pushed him to third with an errant pickoff attempt.
Both pitching staffs did a good job of frustrating hitters when it mattered most. The Bombers were unable to make Victoria pay for walking seven batters, going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranding 11 runners overall.
“We just can’t get the big hit,” Dillard said. “Once we get the big hit, I think everybody is going to relax. I think when that first bit hit comes, you’re going to see a lot more hits. Right now, we’re just pressing at the plate. We’re swinging at bad pitches. Hopefully, we’ll figure it out soon.”
The Generals, who are fifth in the six-team wooden-bat league, were 3 for 7 with runners in scoring position but also stranded 11 runners, wasting several chances to put away the game earlier.
The Bombers scored first as Shelby Becker singled, took second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch then scored on another wild pitch.
The Generals tied it in the second on a solo home run by Houston’s Steven Rivas.
Victoria broke the tie in the third. Benjamin walked and scored on Sanguinetti’s double. The Generals had a chance for more after loading the bases on an error and another walk by Bombers’ starting pitcher Simon Miller. But the right-hander making his Bombers’ debut wiggled out of the jam.
The Bombers’ defense prevented the Generals from scoring in the fifth as left fielder Chris Shull threw out Benjamin trying to score on Austin Ochoa’s two-out single. Bombers’ catcher Taylor Smith caught the one-hop throw and made a sweeping tag of Benjamin, who had singled and stolen second. Shull almost made a great catch of Sanguinetti’s double to end the third but couldn’t hold onto the baseball after hitting the fence.
The Bombers loaded the bases in the fifth on an infield single by Becker and two walks, but Brett Squires struck out for the third time, and Harrison Caley flew out.
Becker went 3 for 5 for his second three-hit game of the season. He started the season 10 for 22 before going hitless in Saturday’s game against the Flying Chanclas. He’s hitting .433, while the rest of the team is hitting .167.
Benjamin, Sanguinetti, Rivas and Ochoa each had two hits for the Generals.
Victoria starting pitcher Brett Brown went four innings to get the victory, striking out four and walking four. The Generals got three shutout innings from Colby Casey, who had pitched only one inning. Sam Houston State’s Lance Lusk, who pitched for San Antonio in the TCL last season, threw two innings for the save in his Victoria debut, allowing one hit, striking out two with no walks.
The Bombers, who had a 10-game home winning streak snapped dating back to last season when they won their second straight TCL title, will host the second-place Amarillo Sod Squad (5-2) on Wednesday and Thursday.
•
NOTES — Bombers first baseman Becker was named the TCL’s co-hitter of the week Tuesday. Becker hit .400 over the Bombers’ first seven games (10 for 25) with a triple, double and five walks.
Victoria 4, Brazos Valley 1
Victoria 011 000 002 — 4 9 1
Brazos Valley 100 000 00 — 1 6 3
Brett Brown, Colby Casey (5), Lance Lusk (8) and Chris Kean; Simon Miller, Tyler Miller (4), Dylan Johnson (8), Zach Griggs (9) and Taylor Smith.
W — Brown (1-0). L — S. Miller (0-1). S — Lusk (1)
HR — Steven Rivas, Victoria (1)