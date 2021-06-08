Brazos Valley Bombers struggle at plate in 4-1 loss to Victoria Generals

“We just can’t get the big hit,” Dillard said. “Once we get the big hit, I think everybody is going to relax. I think when that first bit hit comes, you’re going to see a lot more hits. Right now, we’re just pressing at the plate. We’re swinging at bad pitches. Hopefully, we’ll figure it out soon.”

The Generals, who are fifth in the six-team wooden-bat league, were 3 for 7 with runners in scoring position but also stranded 11 runners, wasting several chances to put away the game earlier.

The Bombers scored first as Shelby Becker singled, took second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch then scored on another wild pitch.

The Generals tied it in the second on a solo home run by Houston’s Steven Rivas.

Victoria broke the tie in the third. Benjamin walked and scored on Sanguinetti’s double. The Generals had a chance for more after loading the bases on an error and another walk by Bombers’ starting pitcher Simon Miller. But the right-hander making his Bombers’ debut wiggled out of the jam.