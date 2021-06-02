Brazos Valley Bombers set to host home opener Thursday night against Baton Rouge

NOTES — The Bombers are 2-2 so far this season, trailing the Flying Chanclas (4-0) and the Amarillo Sod Squad (3-1) in the TCL standings. ... The Bombers lost 2-0 on Wednesday to the Generals (1-3), who had only two hits, getting both in the sixth inning along with help from the Bombers via an error and hit batsman. Victoria starting pitcher Reece Easterling, who graduated from College Station and played for the Bombers last season, allowed only three hits in five innings. Easterling was a junior at Texas-San Antonio this season ... The Bombers took advantage of 12 walks in Tuesday’s 10-6 victory over the Generals. Four Bombers each drew two walks, including Alex Vegara, who also had three hits and four RBIs. Shelby Becker added two hits and scored four runs. ... Thursday’s game will be broadcast live on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM).