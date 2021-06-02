Brazos Valley Bombers set to host home opener Thursday night against Baton Rouge

The Brazos Valley Bombers will play the Baton Rouge Rougarou at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Edible Field in the home opener of their 15th season.
There were some in 2007 who wondered if the Bombers would play 15 games, Bombers’ co-owner Uri Geva said.
“I think there was a lot of skepticism in the community — could you be something that’s not maroon and white?” Geva said.
The answer has been a resounding yes. The Bombers, who are the only team left from the Texas Collegiate League’s eight franchises in 2007, have won seven championships in the summer wooden-bat league, setting several attendance records in the process.
“We’ve been blessed that this community has embraced the Vegas gold and navy of the Bombers,” Geva said. “We’ve brought them a lot of championships, and we’ve bought them a lot of fun with [mascot] Kaboom. And we’ve done a lot of great things through challenging times with COVID-19.”
The Bombers played only 30 regular-season games last season as the TCL didn’t open until June 30 in a revamped 10-team league that included a partnership with five minor league organizations. Despite the obstacles, the Bombers beat the Tulsa Drillers for their second straight title.
Things are somewhat back to normal for the TCL this summer. The San Antonio Flying Chanclas and Amarillo Sod Squad, two of the minor-league affiliated teams from last year, returned along with the Acadiana Cane Cutters, Victoria Generals and Bombers. Baton Rouge returns after a year hiatus, essentially replacing the Texarkana Twins, who are taking the year off.
The Bombers, who opened the season with four road games, will play four of their next five at home. They’ll host Baton Rouge again on Friday, play at the Flying Chanclas on Saturday, then return home to host Victoria on Tuesday followed by two home games against the Sod Squad. The Bombers typically have the league’s best home record, and crowds at Edible Field can return to 100% capacity after being capped at 50% last year due to the pandemic.
“When I came down here last year for the CSBI Tournament, I fell in love with the city,” Bombers pitcher John Cheatwood said. “Great people, they come out, they support us. They want us to succeed. They want us to win.”
The Bombers are hopeful to attract more fans with an expanded Kids Zone, putting attractions on the left-field side of the stadium to complement the right-field side, adding a trio of water-house bounce slides of varying sizes along with other new features.
“We are going to have the biggest Kids Zone, not just in Texas but probably in North America and maybe in the world at a baseball park,” Geva said. “Our goal is to expand our Kids Zone to a point where it’s just ridiculous.”
Seven games will feature fireworks that will begin at around 9 p.m. with the game halted for 10-15 minutes for the event.
“We call it a fireworks delay,” Geva said. “It is about the fans. It’s about everyone having a great time.”
•
NOTES — The Bombers are 2-2 so far this season, trailing the Flying Chanclas (4-0) and the Amarillo Sod Squad (3-1) in the TCL standings. ... The Bombers lost 2-0 on Wednesday to the Generals (1-3), who had only two hits, getting both in the sixth inning along with help from the Bombers via an error and hit batsman. Victoria starting pitcher Reece Easterling, who graduated from College Station and played for the Bombers last season, allowed only three hits in five innings. Easterling was a junior at Texas-San Antonio this season ... The Bombers took advantage of 12 walks in Tuesday’s 10-6 victory over the Generals. Four Bombers each drew two walks, including Alex Vegara, who also had three hits and four RBIs. Shelby Becker added two hits and scored four runs. ... Thursday’s game will be broadcast live on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM).