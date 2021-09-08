 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley Bombers offering free tickets if Aggies win SEC football title
The Brazos Valley Bombers are offering full refunds on 2022 season tickets purchased between now and Oct. 1 if the Texas A&M football team wins this year’s Southeastern Conference Championship. The offer is good for any Bombers season tickets including their Founders Club and Aviators Club, which features an all-you-can-eat-and-drink offer.

For more information, visit www.bvbombers.com online or call 979-779-PLAY. You can follow the Bombers via social media on facebook.com/bvbombers, Twitter (@BV_Bombers) and Instagram (@bvbombers).

