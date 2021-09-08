Brazos Valley Bombers offering free tickets if Aggies win SEC football title

The Brazos Valley Bombers are offering full refunds on 2022 season tickets purchased between now and Oct. 1 if the Texas A&M football team wins this year’s Southeastern Conference Championship. The offer is good for any Bombers season tickets including their Founders Club and Aviators Club, which features an all-you-can-eat-and-drink offer.
For more information, visit www.bvbombers.com online or call 979-779-PLAY. You can follow the Bombers via social media on facebook.com/bvbombers, Twitter (@BV_Bombers) and Instagram (@bvbombers).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!