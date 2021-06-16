Brazos Valley Bombers lose second straight to Rougarou

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Baton Rouge Rougarou scored four runs in the first inning en route to a 5-1 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers in Texas Collegiate League play Wednesday night.

The Bombers (6-8) had just four hits and were swept in a two-game series for the first time this season. The Rougarou (4-6) won 6-4 on Tuesday night in a game that included a rain delay.

The third-place Bombers will play at the last-place Acadiana Cane Cutters (3-7) at 7:05 p.m. Thursday to conclude five straight road games. The Bombers will return to Edible Field on Friday night to host the league-leading San Antonio Chanclas along with having fireworks.