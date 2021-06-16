 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Valley Bombers lose second straight to Rougarou
0 comments

Brazos Valley Bombers lose second straight to Rougarou

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Baton Rouge Rougarou scored four runs in the first inning en route to a 5-1 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers in Texas Collegiate League play Wednesday night.

The Bombers (6-8) had just four hits and were swept in a two-game series for the first time this season. The Rougarou (4-6) won 6-4 on Tuesday night in a game that included a rain delay.

The third-place Bombers will play at the last-place Acadiana Cane Cutters (3-7) at 7:05 p.m. Thursday to conclude five straight road games. The Bombers will return to Edible Field on Friday night to host the league-leading San Antonio Chanclas along with having fireworks.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What happens if the Suns do not have Chris Paul for the Western Conference Finals?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert