Brazos Valley Bombers hold off Amarillo Sod Squad 3-2

A&M Consolidated graduate Daniel Altman went 2 for 4, and Zane Schmidt, Blayne Jones and Trevor Davis each drove in a run to lead the Brazos Valley Bombers past the Amarillo Sod Squad 3-2 on Saturday in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field.

The Bombers scored runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to build a 3-0 lead. Amarillo rallied for two runs in the eighth, but Brazos Valley reliever Dylan Johnson pitched a perfect ninth to seal the victory.

Brazos Valley is off until Friday when it will play at Amarillo.