 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Valley Bombers hold off Amarillo Sod Squad 3-2
0 comments

Brazos Valley Bombers hold off Amarillo Sod Squad 3-2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A&M Consolidated graduate Daniel Altman went 2 for 4, and Zane Schmidt, Blayne Jones and Trevor Davis each drove in a run to lead the Brazos Valley Bombers past the Amarillo Sod Squad 3-2 on Saturday in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field.

The Bombers scored runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to build a 3-0 lead. Amarillo rallied for two runs in the eighth, but Brazos Valley reliever Dylan Johnson pitched a perfect ninth to seal the victory.

Brazos Valley is off until Friday when it will play at Amarillo.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert