Brazos Valley Bombers fly past Baton Rouge 10-0

The Bombers reached 10 runs to match their most of the season in the fifth inning on Polk’s infield single as Brazos Valley took advantage of a leadoff walk and an error.

Bombers’ starting pitcher Triston Dixon set the tone with four dominating innings. The Texas State right-hander retired the first nine batters and 12 of 13, striking out seven. It was the Bombers’ third well-pitched game as they’ve allowed only six runs in the last 27 innings.

“That’s the encouraging thing, how well the pitchers have just jumped in, and we’re throwing strikes for the most part,” Dillard said. “We feel good about where our pitching staff is right now.”

The overmatched Rougarou (0-4) managed only two hits. Baton Rouge struck out 13 times, giving it 30 for the two-game series and 48 for the season. The Bombers struck out at least one batter in every inning of the two-game series.

The Bombers managed only five hits, but all but one of the starters reached base at least twice thanks to the generosity of Baton Rouge. The big lead also allowed the Bombers to substitute.