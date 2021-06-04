Brazos Valley Bombers fly past Baton Rouge 10-0

It took a week, but the Brazos Valley Bombers finally had a laugher.
The Bombers came through with a couple of clutch hits and received even more help from the Baton Rouge Rougarou in cruising to a 10-0 victory Friday night at Edible Field.
The two-time defending Texas Collegiate League champion Bombers had been struggling to produce with runners in scoring position, but Shelby Becker capped a seven-run fourth inning with a two-run triple for a 9-0 lead. Trevor Davis added an RBI single in the inning, but Baton Rouge also walked four batters, hit another and committed two of its six errors.
“These [games] are far and few,” Bombers coach James Dillard said. “A lot of these teams aren’t going to make six errors. There were a lot of walks in there, too.”
The Bombers (4-2) got rolling with two runs in the third inning, getting back-to-back, two-out singles but also help from Baton Rouge. Grayson Tatrow hit a single up the middle to load the bases. Teammate Hudson Polk rounded third and headed home thinking the baseball was headed to center field, but Baton Rouge’s second baseman made a diving stop. That allowed the Rougarou to get Polk in a rundown between third and home. Polk’s ability to dodge a tag and quickly reverse direction led to several throws, the last one sailing to the left-field fence, easily allowing the three runners to score, though one runner was called out for missing a base.
The Bombers reached 10 runs to match their most of the season in the fifth inning on Polk’s infield single as Brazos Valley took advantage of a leadoff walk and an error.
Bombers’ starting pitcher Triston Dixon set the tone with four dominating innings. The Texas State right-hander retired the first nine batters and 12 of 13, striking out seven. It was the Bombers’ third well-pitched game as they’ve allowed only six runs in the last 27 innings.
“That’s the encouraging thing, how well the pitchers have just jumped in, and we’re throwing strikes for the most part,” Dillard said. “We feel good about where our pitching staff is right now.”
The overmatched Rougarou (0-4) managed only two hits. Baton Rouge struck out 13 times, giving it 30 for the two-game series and 48 for the season. The Bombers struck out at least one batter in every inning of the two-game series.
The Bombers managed only five hits, but all but one of the starters reached base at least twice thanks to the generosity of Baton Rouge. The big lead also allowed the Bombers to substitute.
“I saw a lot of guys tonight, and that was the first time I got to see some of them,” Dillard said. “Tonight was a new lineup we trotted out there — a lot of new guys. It was good see them hit and get other guys in to hit.”
Shortstop Bobby Lada, center fielder Tatrow, designated hitter/catcher Polk and right fielder Davis were starters making their summer debut in the wooden-bat league and they all had hits. The Bombers, after scoring only three runs in the last two games via a pair of groundouts and a bases-loaded walk, had four of their hits with runners in scoring position.
“There was a lot to build on, a lot to work on,” Dillard said.
•
NOTES — Becker has a hit in every game, going 10 for 22 with six RBIs. The Bombers came into the game hitting .226. Becker and second baseman Daniel Altman, who played at A&M Consolidated, were hitting a combined .389 (14 of 36), while the rest of the team was hitting .159 (22 of 138). ... Baton Rouge has scored only four runs this season, getting shut out twice. ... The Bombers lowered their earned run average to 1.73. ... The Bombers will play at the league-leading San Antonio Flying Chanclas (6-0) on Saturday. The Flying Chanclas swept a doubleheader against Victoria on Friday 2-1 and 7-3.
Brazos Valley 10, Baton Rouge 0
Baton Rouge 000 000 000 — 0 2 6
Brazos Valley 002 710 00X — 10 5 0
Brayden Spears, Cooper Donlin (4), Gage Bihm (5), Ethan Brister (6), Sonny Brandwood (8) and Andrew Guidry; Triston Dixon, Derek Saenz (5), Tyler Pendley (7), Mason Bryant (8), Grant Wood (9) and Taylor Smith.