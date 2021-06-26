 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley Bombers earn fourth win in last five games
Brazos Valley starter Carson Atwood scattered two hits over five innings, and Casey Sunseri and Dylan Rock each hit RBI doubles to help the Bombers beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 3-1 in Texas Collegiate League play Saturday at Edible Field.

Atwood retired the first 10 batters and finished with five strikeouts.

Derek Saenz, Jack Brinley, Zach Griggs and John Cheatwood each threw an inning of relief for the Bombers.

Brazos Valley will host San Antonio at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

