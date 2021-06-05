Brazos Valley Bombers drop road game in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Collegiate League-leading San Antonio Flying Chanclas got a combined four-hitter from three pitchers in a 4-0 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Saturday night.

San Antonio starting pitcher Dylan Bright allowed one hit in four innings with five strikeouts and three walks. Jaime Ramirez Jr., followed with 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, striking out six and walking one. Dylan Johnson pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing two hits.

San Antonio (7-0) scored two runs in the fourth, getting two hits along with a walk and wild pitch. The Flying Chanclas added two runs in the sixth without a hit, getting three walks along with the Bombers making two errors.

The Bombers’ Grayson Tatrow and San Antonio’s Zac Vooletich each had two hits. The Bombers (4-3), who dropped into third place, will be off for two days before returning home to play Victoria on Tuesday.