Brazos Valley Bombers drop game to Amarillo Sod Squad
The Brazos Valley Bombers lost to the Amarillo Sod Squad 3-1 on Friday in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field.

The Sod Squad scored runs in the third, seventh and eighth innings to build a 3-0 lead. The Bombers got a run back in the bottom of the eighth when Ryan Snell scored, but Brazos Valley couldn’t get closer.

Hoss Brewer started for Amarillo and earned the win, striking out four and walking one over seven innings. He allowed just two hits.

Brazos Valley’s Tyler Miller threw four innings in relief of starter Joseph Menefee, allowing one run on one hit and three walks with three strikeouts. Menefee threw two innings, allowing no runs on one hit with two strikeouts. Chris Shull took the loss, allowing one run on one hit in the seventh.

The teams will play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Edible Field.

