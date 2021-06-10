Brazos Valley Bombers drop final game of home stand to Amarillo Sod Squad

Second-place Amarillo didn’t get another hit but held on to split the series. Brazos Valley will try to turn things around on the road. The Bombers will play at the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Friday and Saturday. After two days off, they’ll play at the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Tuesday and Wednesday. They’ll end the road trip at Acadiana next Thursday before coming home to host the league-leading San Antonio Flying Chanclas.

“It’ll be nice to get on the bus tomorrow and go and spend some time together,” Dillard said. “Get away from here for a few days and figure it out, and hopefully when we come back home we’ll be a little better ballclub.”

The Bombers had a chance to pull out Thursday’s game as Brinley and fellow right-handers Brandon Hendrix and Chris Shull combined for 4 2/3 no-hit innings, allowing only one walk. They struck out seven, five by Brinley in 2 2/3 innings and two by Shull in one inning. The Sod Squad didn’t hit the ball out of the infield against them.